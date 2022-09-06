ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Webb telescope's new photo of the Tarantula Nebula caught thousands of never-before-seen baby stars

By Paola Rosa-Aquino
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtU53_0hkQJCjX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RRT3_0hkQJCjX00
The Tarantula Nebula as seen by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

  • Astronomers took a new image of the Tarantula Nebula with the James Webb Space Telescope .
  • The nebula, also called 30 Doradus, is about 160,000 light-years away.
  • Webb's instruments captured thousands of never-before-seen young stars, shrouded in cosmic dust.

Astronomers focused the James Webb Space Telescope on the Tarantula Nebula, one of the brightest and most active star-forming regions in our galactic backyard, and found thousands of young stars they hadn't seen before, images released by NASA on Tuesday show.

The Tarantula Nebula, also called 30 Doradus, is an immense cloud of gas and dust about 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud , a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The nebula has birthed some of the hottest and most massive known stars, a few that are more than 150 times the mass of our sun.

To find out more about this stellar birthplace, astronomers trained three of Webb's high-resolution infrared instruments on it. By gathering infrared light, the $10 billion dollar telescope is able to cut through cosmic gas and dust, penetrating deeper into the cosmos than telescopes that use visible light .

Webb's new image of the nebula taken with the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), above, shows strands of gas that look like spider webs, "a burrowing tarantula's home, lined with its silk," according to NASA .

The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows distant galaxies in the background that look like fuzzy white dots. A cluster of massive young stars can be seen at the center of the image in sparkling blue. The space around the young stars is where gas has been cleared out by the stars' intense radiation and stellar winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FusQS_0hkQJCjX00
A side-by-side display of the same region of the Tarantula Nebula shows the difference between Webb's Near-Infrared Camera, left, and Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument, right.

NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Astronomers looked at the same region in longer infrared wavelengths detected by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). In the above right image, "the hot stars fade, and the cooler gas and dust glow," NASA said . Webb's mid-infrared lens reveals tiny points of light, which are not fully formed stars, but protostars still in the process of forming in cocoons of dust, according to the NASA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TDQ2_0hkQJCjX00
Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph took a look at what appeared to be a bubble in the nebula, but found a young star still cocooned by a cloud of gas.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Using Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), astronomers also caught an emerging star being released from a cocoon of dust. When nascent stars form inside nebula, they are surrounded by cocoon-like pillars of gas and dust, which block visible light.

Astronomers believe the Tarantula Nebula belongs to our universe's distant past. It has a similar chemical composition to the gigantic star-forming regions observed at " cosmic noon " — a time period when the cosmos was only a few billion years old and star formation was at its peak. As Webb's new observations confirm, the nebula is still actively spawning stars.

Researchers hope Webb's observations will better their knowledge of how stars formed in the deep cosmic past, since their understanding still has gaps.

"Webb will provide astronomers the opportunity to compare and contrast observations of star formation in the Tarantula Nebula with the telescope's deep observations of distant galaxies from the actual era of cosmic noon," the Space Telescope Science Institute, the organization that manages Webb, said in a statement .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tarantula Nebula#Esa#Csa#Doradus#The Near Infrared Camera
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
geekwire.com

OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details

Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
CARS
Anita Durairaj

"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before

Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

606K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy