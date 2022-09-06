Dayton Fire Department promotes new Lieutenant

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Fire Department promoted firefighter/paramedic Travis Sparks to the rank of Lieutenant in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Sparks will be assigned to the Emergency Services Division on Platoon 3, according to a release from the fire department.

Sparks started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in April 2013 and has served the majority of his career at Fire Station 2.

He holds certification as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Engine Operator and Ladder Operator.

Additionally, he has received training as a Hazardous Materials Technician and is an active member of the Dayton Regional HazMat Team.

