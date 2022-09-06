ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Fire Department promotes new Lieutenant

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283zz5_0hkQIVDt00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Fire Department promoted firefighter/paramedic Travis Sparks to the rank of Lieutenant in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters on Tuesday.

Community not at risk following Dayton scrap yard fire

Lieutenant Sparks will be assigned to the Emergency Services Division on Platoon 3, according to a release from the fire department.

Sparks started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in April 2013 and has served the majority of his career at Fire Station 2.

He holds certification as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Engine Operator and Ladder Operator.

Additionally, he has received training as a Hazardous Materials Technician and is an active member of the Dayton Regional HazMat Team.

