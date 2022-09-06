ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Shocking Video Shows Black FedEx Driver Attacked, Called Racial Slurs

By Jovonne Ledet
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Black FedEx driver was left "shocked" after a Michigan man used racial slurs and attacked him as he was delivering packages along his regular route.

Video from the dash cam inside of Tirrell Lipsey's delivery truck shows a man attempting to punch him while repeatedly spewing the N-word in Portage, Michigan.

The man also threw packages off Lipsey’s truck and swiped locals' deliveries as he followed Lipsey on his route around Bruning Street last week, per Ring doorbell camera footage.

"I was just shocked. To me, it didn't make any sense," Lipsey said of the incident, WWMT reports.

Detectives said that The Portage Department of Public Safety plans to press charges against the man.

However, according to reports, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

The man first approached Lipsey, 23, outside of his FedEx truck.

In the video, the suspect can be seen throwing a punch at Lipsey, calling him the N-word at least twice, and muttering other indistinguishable phrases.

"He kept saying stuff about his dog. He was going to have a dog attack me, it was very weird. It got to the point where he was saying stuff about the devil being in the boxes," Lipsey said.

Along with swiping packages, the suspect attempted to enter a resident's home, per dashcam video obtained by WWMT.

"He went from being super-aggressive, from telling me he likes and sat in my front seat and said let's go for a ride," Lipsey said.

According to police, the man was on methamphetamine and taken to the hospital for a mental health condition on the day of the attack.

Police say they will seek charges of ethnic intimidation, illegal entry, malicious destruction of property, larceny, assault, and battery.

"With him being an African-American, I believe his rage went even up higher," said Andrew Holmes , a Chicago-based activist.

FedEx also issued a statement following the incident.

"We are both saddened and outraged by the behavior exhibited in this video, and our first concern is for the driver involved," the statement reads. "We are staying connected with him and offering our support. We also have verified that a police report was filed and an investigation is underway to further address this incident."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 12

Brean
5d ago

Absolutely ridiculous! Some people are just full of vile racist bitter hatred and simply pure evil! I hope they file charges and everyone finds out who this bigot is.

Reply
28
deniGiYo2u
5d ago

When is NONSENSE going to CEASE as we're ALL humans...No MORE, No DAMNED LESS whom are NO BETTER than One ANOTHER!!! whew wheeeeeee Smdh 😒🙄

Reply
17
Michael Alen Henley
4d ago

He's wondering how this black man. Made it in this world, in a white man's world 💯and he couldn't😡 and he's white you be surprised how many are outraged about that simple fact

Reply(1)
7
