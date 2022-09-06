Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
scorebooklive.com
National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic
EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC
Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC over the offseason. His decision to move was questioned by some and praised by others. Many felt as if Lincoln Riley’s move played a big role in Williams’ decision. Caleb Williams recently joined College GameDay to discuss his transfer. “It was challenging to say the least,” Williams said […] The post ‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
randomlengthsnews.com
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
theeastsiderla.com
Body found in van on East LA freeway
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
nypressnews.com
Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case
During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion
Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple of the Platform shopping and food center since 2018. The restaurant chain has recently opened a new location in the San Fernando Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles. As of August 31, Roberta’s second location in Los Angeles has been open in Studio City at the remodeled Shops at Sportsman’s Lodge which is now a shopping center development as announced on the Roberta’s Instagram page.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
outlooknewspapers.com
BWP To Give Away Recycled Water
First published in the Sept. 3 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power will open a free community recycled water fill station from Sept. 6-20, 2022, for community members impacted by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California emergency repair of the upper feeder pipeline. Residents and businesses are invited to bring a 1-to-300-gallon container with a leakproof lid to the fill station to offset their outdoor watering needs.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
