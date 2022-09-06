ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scorebooklive.com

National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
SILVERTON, OR
ClutchPoints

‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC

Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC over the offseason. His decision to move was questioned by some and praised by others. Many felt as if Lincoln Riley’s move played a big role in Williams’ decision. Caleb Williams recently joined College GameDay to discuss his transfer. “It was challenging to say the least,” Williams said […] The post ‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym

Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
GARDENA, CA
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Body found in van on East LA freeway

East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case

During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion

Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple of the Platform shopping and food center since 2018. The restaurant chain has recently opened a new location in the San Fernando Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles. As of August 31, Roberta’s second location in Los Angeles has been open in Studio City at the remodeled Shops at Sportsman’s Lodge which is now a shopping center development as announced on the Roberta’s Instagram page.
CULVER CITY, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15

We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

BWP To Give Away Recycled Water

First published in the Sept. 3 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power will open a free community recycled water fill station from Sept. 6-20, 2022, for community members impacted by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California emergency repair of the upper feeder pipeline. Residents and businesses are invited to bring a 1-to-300-gallon container with a leakproof lid to the fill station to offset their outdoor watering needs.
BURBANK, CA

