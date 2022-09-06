Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: Three-Star Defensive Back Joins 2023 Class
After a win on the field today at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin’s recruiting has found a win this evening, as well. Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy announced on Saturday evening that he was committed to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Syracuse, and Buffalo. Tracy plays high...
Penn State Football: Franklin Not Worried After Pinegar’s Shaky Day
Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t worried about the Nittany Lions’ field goal specialist Jake Pinegar after a shaky day that saw the senior miss one extra point and a 42-yard field goal attempt during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. “He missed a...
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 46-10 Win over Ohio
Penn State is 2-0 after a hard-fought win over Purdue last Thursday and now a much easier 46-10 clinic against Ohio to start the season, with back-to-back wins with plenty of momentum and positive vibes before heading to Auburn next week. What did the Nittany Lions do well and what do they need to improve on as the season goes along? Check out the grades below.
Singleton’s 179 Yards End Run of Penn State’s Sub-Century Games; ‘He’s One of the Fastest Dudes I’ve Ever Seen’
Against Ohio on Saturday in Beaver Stadium, Nick Singleton broke Penn State’s drought of 100-yard rushing games by a single back. Just. Like. That. Bing, a 70-yard touchdown dash along the Penn State sideline in the first quarter. Bang, a 48-yard burst on the opening drive in the third...
Penn State Football: Five Storylines to Follow as the Nittany Lions Host Ohio
Penn State is back in action after a long week off following a nail-biting victory over Purdue in the opening week of the season on the road. Now back within the friendly walls of Beaver Stadium the Nittany Lions will look to upend Ohio, the Bobcats a decade removed for their upset victory over Penn State to start the 2012 season under then new head coach Bill O’Brien. A lot has changed since then for both programs and Saturday is unlikely to be repeat of that upset. That being said there are still plenty of storylines to follow. Here are five to keep an eye on.
The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Ohio
After vanquishing Purdue in a thrilling road opener, Penn State opens up its home slate with a noon kickoff versus the Ohio Bobcats.. Goon, Mailman, Kevin and Chris share their reactions after the Purdue game, and look ahead to a potential opportunity for player development with the Lions facing what should be an overmatched opponent. In segments featuring highlights and exclusive content from the Blue & White Players Show, Goon, Chris and Aeneas are joined by senior defensive linemen Nick Tarburton and P.J. Mustipher. As always, we have fun facts about PSU’s opponent from the Let’s Talk Penn State guys, worthless score predictions, and Mike’s Trends 2 Treasure.
Penn State Hillel Opens New Center for Jewish Life in Downtown State College
More than a decade in the making, a new Penn State Hillel center has opened its doors in downtown State College to usher in a new era of Jewish student life at the university. Community members, students, staff, donors and dignitaries on Friday afternoon celebrated the opening of the Gutterman Family Center for Jewish Life. Located at 180 S. Garner St. and developed in conjunction The Maxxen high-rise building, the center will provide a new spiritual and cultural home serving the thousands of Jewish students at the University Park campus.
Anna Mary Loope
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Anna Mary Loope, 67, of State College, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 1st. Born January 3, 1955 in Huntingdon PA, she was the daughter of the late Stella McKinnis Loope and John Loope. Anna Mary graduated in the class of 1972 from Mount Union Area High School and obtained her Associates Degree from the Central Penn School for Business in 1974. Anna Mary then began her career at Penn State University in 1974. She held positions in colleges of Liberal Arts, Health and Human Development, and retired after 40 years of service in 2014 from the Smeal College of Business.
Thomas L “Tom” Franklin
Thomas L. Franklin, 60, of Spring Mills, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Born on June 8, 1962, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Franklin, Jr and Carole E. (Peters) Franklin. Tom graduated from Penns Valley High School in 1982 and graduated with honors from the...
