Penn State is back in action after a long week off following a nail-biting victory over Purdue in the opening week of the season on the road. Now back within the friendly walls of Beaver Stadium the Nittany Lions will look to upend Ohio, the Bobcats a decade removed for their upset victory over Penn State to start the 2012 season under then new head coach Bill O’Brien. A lot has changed since then for both programs and Saturday is unlikely to be repeat of that upset. That being said there are still plenty of storylines to follow. Here are five to keep an eye on.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO