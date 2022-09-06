The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended their smoke advisory until Wednesday, Sept. 7. due to the fire that is burning south of Hemet near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. As of this afternoon, the Riverside County Fire Department has been fighting the blaze that has burned over 4,000 acres and is 5% contained.

Riverside County Health issued their own smoke and ash advisory for neighboring areas being affected by the fire including the San Jacinto Valley, Temecula, Murrieta and Menifee.

South Coast AQMD says that the Coachella Valley is not currently at risk for lowered air quality due to the fire but this could change due to its unpredictability.

The current Air Quality Index for the Coachella Valley is in the moderate range. South Coast AQMD says that our current air quality is mainly the result of consistent triple digit temperatures.

“Fires aren't our only concern in the summer. High levels of ozone or smog typically occur on the super hot days, which we've seen this week. Some of the poor air quality can be sort of routine, summertime smog levels," said South Coast AQMD Program Supervisor, Dr. Scott Epstein.

South Coast AQMD has extended their ozone advisory for the local area until Wednesday evening due to the heat wave that has hit most of Southern California. The Coachella Valley's Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Thursday at 8 p.m.

“If you see or smell smoke, remain inside with your windows and doors closed, run your A/C or an air purifier if possible, and avoid vigorous activity. If you have to be outside, a respirator mask such as a N95 can offer some protection," said Dr. Scott Epstein.

For more air quality tips, visit South Coast AQMD’s Wildfire Smoke & Ash Health & Safety Tips page: http://www.aqmd.gov/wildfire-health-info-smoke-tips .





The post South Coast AQMD issues smoke advisory due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ .