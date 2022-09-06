Alan Jackson's Daughter Shares Gorgeous Photos With Fiancé, Engagement Ring

Photo: Getty Images

Alan Jackson will soon have a new son-in-law… The country music legend’s daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman , announced on Instagram that she got engaged in Palm Beach, Florida. Selecman shared a few heartwarming photos with her new fiancé, giving big smiles and flashing the stunning ring.

“Well… came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t know we’d end up celebrating choosing the rest of our lives together!! Selecman wrote in her caption . “Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited, and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT. I love your playful spirit and your kind heart and your infectious-ness for life, Connor Smith . I cannot wait to be your wife and build a family with you! You are the biggest blessing in the dang cutest package. Love you baby.”

This marks the latest joyous news for Jackson’s family, shortly following the news that Ali , the middle of Jackson’s three girls, is expecting a baby boy . Earlier this summer, Selecman shared her excitement for her nephew’s arrival in December. Jackson followed up with a heartwarming tribute of his own, writing in his caption on Instagram: “Our baby is having a baby. Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December! ”