WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS asks Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve $6 million to fight COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Department of Health and Human Services is asking lawmakers to approve $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fight COVID-19. >> New Hampshire COVID-19 updates: Numbers for cases, hospitalizations, vaccinations. The money will be used to support mobile testing, including community pop-up...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days in their weekly report. There have now been a total of 2,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 1,507 active cases on Thursday,...
newhampshirebulletin.com
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care
The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
mainepublic.org
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
WMUR.com
New resources available to help prevent suicide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to learn about resources available to help prevent suicide. It's the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds. Mental health advocates across New Hampshire want to make people aware of life-saving tools. That includes a...
WMUR.com
NH Business: How vulnerable are small businesses in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A survey says nearly half of small-business owners in New Hampshire may not be able to fund an unplanned $5,000 expense. Why are small businesses struggling so much, and what is being done to help mitigate the effects of inflation and supply chain issues?. On the...
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss protecting health systems at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss how they would protect New Hampshire's health care systems in the case of another health crisis. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Nearly $4 million approved for New Hampshire school security projects
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Public schools across New Hampshire will get nearly $4 million for security projects. Lawmakers in Concord approved the money Friday. The funds will go toward 177 security upgrade projects at 92 public schools across the Granite State. The $3.8 million that was approved was left over...
CBS News
Massachusetts reports 6,623 new COVID cases, 57 additional deaths over last week
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,623 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 57 additional deaths reported. New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data. The seven-day...
WCAX
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
wgbh.org
Get a COVID-19 booster with your flu shot? Local doctors warn once-a year shots may be too optimistic.
A day after White House health officials urged Americans to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot along with their flu shot, some local health practitioners warned that the federal messaging may be too optimistic. Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, says she is readying a plan...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican candidates for governor debate: See post-debate reactions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on issues Friday night in theGranite State Debate. See their post-debate reactions.
WMUR.com
Republicans running for governor pitch themselves as alternatives to Sununu in debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on affordable housing, energy costs and other issues Friday night in the Granite State Debate. Sununu declined to attend the debate, and with a recent poll showing that 60% of Granite...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor are introduced at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates are introduced. Read the story here.
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
