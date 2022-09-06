ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
MANCHESTER, NH
State
New Hampshire State
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New resources available to help prevent suicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to learn about resources available to help prevent suicide. It's the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds. Mental health advocates across New Hampshire want to make people aware of life-saving tools. That includes a...
MENTAL HEALTH
WMUR.com

NH Business: How vulnerable are small businesses in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A survey says nearly half of small-business owners in New Hampshire may not be able to fund an unplanned $5,000 expense. Why are small businesses struggling so much, and what is being done to help mitigate the effects of inflation and supply chain issues?. On the...
BUSINESS
#Omicron#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
WMUR.com

Nearly $4 million approved for New Hampshire school security projects

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Public schools across New Hampshire will get nearly $4 million for security projects. Lawmakers in Concord approved the money Friday. The funds will go toward 177 security upgrade projects at 92 public schools across the Granite State. The $3.8 million that was approved was left over...
EDUCATION
WCAX

Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
IMMIGRATION
WMUR.com

Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate

VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH

