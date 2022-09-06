Trotwood bar shooting victim ID’d; Police seek suspect

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed outside of a Trotwood bar on Saturday.

According to the Trotwood Police department, officers were called to the Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2 a.m. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old George Davis lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Davis was brought to Grandview Hospital in Dayton where he died of his injuries.

At this time, police have not identified a possible suspect. If anyone has information related to this shooting they are encouraged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

