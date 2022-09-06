Trotwood bar shooting victim ID’d; Police seek suspect
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed outside of a Trotwood bar on Saturday.
According to the Trotwood Police department, officers were called to the Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2 a.m. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old George Davis lying on the ground in the parking lot.Springboro rallies for Officer Ney with blood drive
Davis was brought to Grandview Hospital in Dayton where he died of his injuries.
At this time, police have not identified a possible suspect. If anyone has information related to this shooting they are encouraged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0