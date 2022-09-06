Read full article on original website
Dial Help Inc. hosts suicide prevention event at Waterfront Park in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With September being Suicide Awareness Month, the City of Houghton had a Suicide Prevention Walk Saturday afternoon. This event was created by Dial Help Incorporation. This was for people who have lost loved ones to suicide. Dial Help is a crisis intervention agency that deals with things related to mental health.
Houghton group to hold 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk and Picnic
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton-Keweenaw Communities That Care Coalition (HKCTC) is holding its 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk and Picnic. The HKCTC is able to make this possible through Dial Help Inc., and over 25 local sponsors are pitching in. The walk will start at Kestner Waterfront Park in...
Finnish artist creates art live at Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators can watch an art exhibit be created before their eyes at the Finlandia University Gallery in Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center. It is the latest stop for Finnish Artist Sirkku Ketola and her performance, A Body Called Paula. “It’s a silkscreen performance and installation,...
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
MDOT says drivers should expect delays as projects begin on US-41, M-35
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin improvement projects on US-41 and M-35 Friday, Sept. 9. According to a press release, MDOT is investing $1.2 million dollars to improve two stretches of both US-41 and M-35. Work includes milling, resurfacing, and constructing aggregate shoulders, as well as adding rumble strips and pavement markings.
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the report of a missing person in Ontonagon County. 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family on September 7, around 9:30 a.m. near the area of 13820 Lakeshore Drive. He left on his four wheeler to go to...
Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker
IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Democratic and Republican parties rally support ahead of general election
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - In just under two months, voters from across Michigan will head to the polls to make their voices heard. This year, residents will cast their ballots on a handful of state and federal elections. The gubernatorial race sits atop the ticket, with Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer facing off against Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon.
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Houghton Assault Victim Dies; Charges Raised To Homicide/Open Murder
The Houghton City Police Department says the man who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is now charged with murder. The incident happened at the Arbor Green Apartment Complex on Dodge Street at 5 in the morning Thursday. The 24-year-old...
Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Crown
ST. BONAFACIUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Sam Linteo recorded her first collegiate goal as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (2-3) beat Crown (1-1), 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Old National Bank Stadium. It was the third straight win over the Polars. Crown blasted a shot that junior Aspen Wallin...
