Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the return of its popular Live Well community event to Gonzales. Live Well Ascension, a cancer early detection screening and education opportunity, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jambalaya Park. This free community event is designed to provide residents from across Ascension Parish and the capital region an opportunity to take advantage of four different types of cancer screenings, including breast, prostate, colorectal and skin cancer. Participants can also access blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime
After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AROUND THE STATE: Is a tiger running wild in Houma? It's a social media rumor, police say.
Reports have been circulating on social media platforms about a tiger supposedly on the loose in or around Houma, but police say it's just a rumor. According to USA Today Network sister publication the Houma Courier, the reports began circulating late Sept. 8 on Facebook and Twitter after a man thought he saw a large dark cat in his backyard.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU dominates Southern 65-17 in Baton Rouge flavored affair
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's blowout win against cross-town foes Southern was over before it started. First, the Jaguars (1-1) fumbled away the opening kickoff. It was their first of three turnovers in the first quarter. Southern then allowed the Tigers (1-1) to score a touchdown on a three-play drive, a second score two minutes later and a third touchdown with 7:16 left in the quarter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football score vs. Southern: Live updates at first all-Baton Rouge matchup
BATON ROUGE - LSU football can score its first-ever win over Baton Rouge foe Southern (1-0) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in coach Brian Kelly's debut game in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (0-1) suffered a heartbreaking 24-23 defeat to Florida State (2-0) last Sunday in the Superdome. The Tigers...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Southern: Scouting report, prediction for Brian Kelly's Tiger Stadium debut
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will look to bounce back from last week's demoralizing loss to start the season when it takes on Southern in coach Brian Kelly's first game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network). Last week against Florida State (2-0), the Tigers (0-1) had multiple...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Playing fast and loose was key in LSU football's first win of season. Can it continue?
BATON ROUGE - They needed to play faster and stop thinking so much. That was the message LSU football coach Brian Kelly made to his team before a 65-17 drubbing over Southern on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (1-1) were tentative the week before in their heartbreaking loss to Florida State and they needed to flip a switch.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Will Micah Baskerville play more? Five questions after LSU football's win over Southern
BATON ROUGE - On a crazy Saturday in college football, LSU football's blowout win over Southern was anything but exciting. The most intriguing part of the Tigers' 65-17 victory was the halftime show. In just the first quarter, LSU forced three turnovers, scored on every drive and blocked a punt that trickled through the back of the end zone for a safety.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's why we gave LSU football - even coaching - an A in win over Southern
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's first win of the season over Southern became a blowout in a hurry. The Jaguars (1-1) fumbled the opening kickoff and preceded to surrender 37 first quarter points. The tally set an LSU (1-1) record for points scored in a first quarter. The Tigers went...
