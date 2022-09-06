Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the return of its popular Live Well community event to Gonzales. Live Well Ascension, a cancer early detection screening and education opportunity, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jambalaya Park. This free community event is designed to provide residents from across Ascension Parish and the capital region an opportunity to take advantage of four different types of cancer screenings, including breast, prostate, colorectal and skin cancer. Participants can also access blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks.

GONZALES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO