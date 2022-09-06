ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the return of its popular Live Well community event to Gonzales. Live Well Ascension, a cancer early detection screening and education opportunity, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jambalaya Park. This free community event is designed to provide residents from across Ascension Parish and the capital region an opportunity to take advantage of four different types of cancer screenings, including breast, prostate, colorectal and skin cancer. Participants can also access blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime

After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

AROUND THE STATE: Is a tiger running wild in Houma? It's a social media rumor, police say.

Reports have been circulating on social media platforms about a tiger supposedly on the loose in or around Houma, but police say it's just a rumor. According to USA Today Network sister publication the Houma Courier, the reports began circulating late Sept. 8 on Facebook and Twitter after a man thought he saw a large dark cat in his backyard.
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairieville, LA
Prairieville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU dominates Southern 65-17 in Baton Rouge flavored affair

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's blowout win against cross-town foes Southern was over before it started. First, the Jaguars (1-1) fumbled away the opening kickoff. It was their first of three turnovers in the first quarter. Southern then allowed the Tigers (1-1) to score a touchdown on a three-play drive, a second score two minutes later and a third touchdown with 7:16 left in the quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ascension Funeral Home
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Will Micah Baskerville play more? Five questions after LSU football's win over Southern

BATON ROUGE - On a crazy Saturday in college football, LSU football's blowout win over Southern was anything but exciting. The most intriguing part of the Tigers' 65-17 victory was the halftime show. In just the first quarter, LSU forced three turnovers, scored on every drive and blocked a punt that trickled through the back of the end zone for a safety.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy