News 2 unveils new state-of-the-art studio

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 unveiled its new state-of-the-art studio on Tuesday, ushering in a new era for broadcasting in the Lowcountry.

The wait is over – following a few weeks of broadcasting from a temporary space, News 2 proudly launched its new studio redesign and technology upgrades during the 4:00 p.m. broadcast. The expanded and reimagined studio will allow our team to better showcase the news, weather, sports, and important information you count on every day.

Studio accents embody the vibe of Lowcountry living through thoughtful design and highlight our NBC 2 brand. From the main anchor desk, evening viewers will see a beautiful skyline image from the heart of Charleston through windows behind our anchor team.

Large screens will invite viewers to see the big picture during breaking news, morning traffic reports, and when showcasing the latest sports action.

“Our (new) studio gives us a chance to deliver comprehensive and unique journalism in the most beautiful city in the world,” said longtime WCBD News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray. “This community is bigger and our expanded studio allows us to keep viewers engaged as we take them to the front lines of every story, every day. Same team, new look!”











“Our investment in the new set speaks to our commitment to the Lowcountry. News2 is a service business. We produce meaningful, accurate content and we help our advertisers grow their businesses,” said WCBD-TV General Manager Gray Soapes. “Our state-of-the-art set is something you would see in a big market like Atlanta or Charlotte. We already have the best people in the business, now we have the best technology.”

Storm Team 2 also has a new home in the studio. An expanded weather center will allow our meteorologists to work even closer as a team, especially during severe weather events.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said this new set is among the best and most functional he has seen in his 35 years with the station. “It will give us all of our forecast and analysis tools in one place, and allow our team to work together in one state-of-the-art workspace,” said Fowler. “This will be invaluable during breaking weather coverage.”

We thank you for your patience during this transition period and invite you to tune in and see our latest upgrades.

