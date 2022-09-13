ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” A classic line by Tom Hanks in You’ve Got Mail . But the truth is, you don’t need to be in the greatest city on Earth or a '90s rom-com to appreciate the magic of autumn. All you need is a pair of boots that will keep you warm in style all season long!

We rounded up seven boots from Zappos that should be on your radar for fall. From ankle booties to over-the-knee options, this fashion-forward footwear is right on trend for the upcoming season. Give your old shoes the boot and shop these brand-new boots instead!

These Ugg Ankle Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQwZP_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

This bestselling Ugg ankle boot is back in stock after repeatedly selling out! With the same comfort of Ugg’s signature sheepskin boot, this slip-on style is great on the go.

See It!

Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini for just $140 at Zappos!

These Comfy Ankle Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7Wjv_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

Cushioned and comfortable, these black ankle booties are a closet staple for fall! Featuring a flattering pointed toe, these two-inch heeled boots are perfect for day or night.

See It!

Get the LifeStride Dynasty for just $90 at Zappos!

These Waterproof Suede Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1e7I_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

A waterproof suede bootie? Say less. We can finally rock suede shoes in rainy or snowy weather!

See It!

Get the Blondo Noelle Waterproof for just $149 at Zappos!

These Fringe Cowboy Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fn6ks_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

Put your own spin on the western boot trend with these fringe cowboy boots from Dolce Vita. Team these statement shoes with dresses, jeans or skirts!

See It!

Get the Dolce Vita Liona for just $200 at Zappos!

These Over-the-Knee Leather Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7sYo_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

Over-the-knee leather boots will be taking street style by storm this year. Get ahead of the curve with these bold boots by Franco Sarto — on sale now!

See It!

Get the Franco Sarto Haleen WC for just $159 (originally $270) at Zappos!

These Lug-Sole Waterproof Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg9gc_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

We like our boots like we like our peanut butter — the chunkier, the better. These lug-sole shoes are durable, waterproof and stylish to boot.

See It!

Get the Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot for just $170 at Zappos!

T hese Stiletto Sock Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02j2vd_0hkQFegH00
Zappos

Want to elongate your legs while still staying warm in colder weather? These stiletto sock booties will insulate your ankles while giving you the sky-high lift you love with heels.

See It!

Get the Steve Madden Claire for just $100 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more boots here and shop all other shoes from Zappos here !

End-of-Summer Sale Alert! Shop These Tory Burch Sandals Up to 46% Off

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your shoe closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.  Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
APPAREL
StyleCaster

4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

2022 is my main character year. There, I said it! I’m dressing up every damn day—or at the very least, putting on a great pair of boots. We all know footwear can elevate even the simplest of outfits, which is why I have my eye on the top 2022 boot trends. And luckily, there’s quite a bit to choose from! First up on the list is a trend for my girls who love a heeled moment but haven’t worn actual heels since pre-pandemic. Skinny-heeled boots are very much in, but it’s up to you whether you choose to go with sky-high...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart Strips Down for New Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Campaign

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters recently released its fall flavor lineup — which is now stripped of any artificial flavorings — and to celebrate, brand partner Martha Stewart did a bit of stripping of her own. You heard us correctly: the 81-year-old businesswoman posed in a recent Instagram campaign for the coffee brand wearing an apron and nothing else.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#Ankle Boots#Black Boots#Over The Knee Boots#Zappos
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts

Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga

Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

206K+
Followers
21K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy