KTLA.com
Police: Man tried to abduct girl, 15, as she walked home from school in Thermal
A 19-year-old Coachella man is behind bars after he attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Thermal on Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Christian Daniel Arreola was arrested for the attack, which took place in the 55000 block of Calhoun Street at 3:10...
foxla.com
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus
Police arrested a student at Banning High School who was accused of setting off fireworks on campus. Police say the incident happened after 1 p.m. on August 30th. The Fireworks were set off inside an occupied building and damaged school property. Banning Police Department says the incident was captured on security cameras at the school. The post Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Chino Airport
Firefighters from the Chino Valley Fire Department battled a large fire in a hangar at the Chino Airport in San Bernardino County early Saturday morning. The fire was first reported around 1:55 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Responding crews found an airport hanger that was completely engulfed, with large flames and […]
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested today in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. An 18-year-old from Riverside, an 18-year-old from Indio, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service. Soto said The post Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation
An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
onscene.tv
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to Barricade Situation | Moreno Valley
09.08.2022 | 1:00 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call in the area of Love Ct and Joshua Tree. We don’t have a lot of details but one person was transported from the area to a local area hospital. Serrano Elementary School...
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire… Read more "Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend"
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella
Authorities today investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a child who was The post Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
etxview.com
Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville
VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate was found dead at Robert Presley Detention Center Wednesday night. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies assigned to the detention center responded to the cell of a unresponsive male inmate at about 6:53 P.M. Jail medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, which was continued by Riverside City Fire and American Medical Response The post Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Vandalism Spree Causes Thousands of Dollars in Damages to Yucca Valley Businesses
Unknown vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at several Yucca Valley businesses on Monday (September 5) night. County Sheriffs received five similar reports about smashed windows and damage to commercial property in and around Old Town Yucca Valley, totaling more than $12000. Two windows were broken by rocks at an unopened business located at 55700 Twentynine Palms Highway, causing $1000 in damage. A brick was thrown through the window of Wines Chiropractic Offices on Fox Trail, causing damage estimated to be $2000. A rock was thrown through a customer’s car window at an unidentified repair shop in the 7400 block of Wamego Trail, with damage estimated to be $400.
Major update after decomposed remains of missing man, 35, found in ‘makeshift tomb’ in home
A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a missing man’s decomposed body was found in a makeshift tomb, cops have said. Officers made the chilling discovery at a home in San Bernardino, California on August 23 after receiving a tip-off. Cops said that Eric Israel Mercado,...
Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity
Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day. Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash
Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley Residents Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl
Two Yucca Valley residents were arrested on suspicion of possession for sales of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and psilocybin mushrooms. On Friday (September 2) County Sheriff’s Deputies report that they were speaking to an unidentified person who was currently on parole in the front yard of a house in the 7400 block of Borrego Trail in Yucca Valley. The unidentified individual granted Sheriffs permission to perform a full parole compliance check at the residence, he also informed Sheriffs that Bruce Johnson, a 34 year old resident of Yucca Valley, was inside the residence.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
