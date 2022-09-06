Read full article on original website
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Won’t Feature 1 Long-Standing Twist
CBS released the cast list for 'The Amazing Race' Season 34, and with it they announced that the upcoming race won't feature a well-established twist.
SFGate
'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and...
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
SFGate
Revamped Capstone in Toronto With ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ and New Slate of Pics
Five years after founding Capstone, Christian Mercuri arrives in Toronto with a restructured company, a Gala world premiere and a promising slate of upcoming features. Steven Spielberg: Mining Personal History for 'The Fabelmans' Was 'Very, Very Hard to Get Through'. 'Allelujah' Director Richard Eyre on Grappling With Old Age on...
SFGate
See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years
Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the...
SFGate
Rian Johnson unpeels 'Glass Onion,' his 'Knives Out' sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
SFGate
Box Office Doldrums Continue as ‘Barbarian’ Debuts With $10 Million
“Barbarian,” a horror movie that may have audiences thinking twice about booking that next Airbnb, scared up a better-than-expected $10 million in its domestic debut. Since the box office has been a wasteland for some weeks now, those ticket sales were enough to lead domestic charts, despite barely reaching double digits. This weekend’s other new nationwide release, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” opened in second place with $4.4 million from 810 North American theaters. Both films are backed by Disney.
SFGate
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth — and he’s about to have his mind blown. After watching trains colliding into each other on that larger-than-life canvas, he spends the entire ride home in a state of shock. He’s left the real world behind. He’s entered the world of dreams.
Paul McCartney Fondly Recalls His Meetings With The Queen, Including One ‘Too Cheeky’ Remark
Sir Paul McCartney fondly remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II in a lengthy Facebook posting on Friday. He also shared some photos from their various meetings. McCartney, 80, met the queen “eight or nine times” and also was the songwriter on the The Beatles’ 26-second love song “Her Majesty.” “When I was 10 years old I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy, so I have been a fan for a long time,” he wrote on Facebook. He recalled how “She impressed me with her great sense of humour combined with great dignity.” The...
SFGate
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
Lady Gaga gets back to her roots in return to San Francisco
If you're trying to cool down from an oppressive heat wave, a Lady Gaga concert is probably the last place you should go.
