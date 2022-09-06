I-64W reopens on Nitro-St. Albans Bridge after crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tues, Sept. 6, 2022) – All westbound lanes of I-64 on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge have reopened after a crash.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A crash at the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 has brought westbound traffic to a crawl.
According to first responders, two vehicles are involved in the crash, one of which is a log truck. One westbound lane is currently shut down. The crash happened around 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
