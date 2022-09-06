ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Are Rival Cutthroats in Walter Hill’s Avid, Talky, But Remote Western

By Owen Gleiberman
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Magnolia Pictures Buys Venice Hit ‘Blue Jean’ for North America

The directorial debut of Georgia Oakley, which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Italian festival, is set in England in 1988, where Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians. More from Variety. Venice Prizewinner Alice Diop on the Haunting...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make

The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth — and he’s about to have his mind blown. After watching trains colliding into each other on that larger-than-life canvas, he spends the entire ride home in a state of shock. He’s left the real world behind. He’s entered the world of dreams.
MOVIES
SFGate

Box Office Doldrums Continue as ‘Barbarian’ Debuts With $10 Million

“Barbarian,” a horror movie that may have audiences thinking twice about booking that next Airbnb, scared up a better-than-expected $10 million in its domestic debut. Since the box office has been a wasteland for some weeks now, those ticket sales were enough to lead domestic charts, despite barely reaching double digits. This weekend’s other new nationwide release, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” opened in second place with $4.4 million from 810 North American theaters. Both films are backed by Disney.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Budd Boetticher
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Elijah Jones
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Hamish Linklater
Person
Brandon Scott
SFGate

'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and...
MOVIES
SFGate

Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'

Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient. The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years

Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Doll#Western

Comments / 0

Community Policy