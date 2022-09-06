ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Erie City Mission

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zS7gU_0hkQEbzt00

Erie Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a woman outside the Erie City Mission.

Jason Woodard, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and robbery. These charges come after Woodard stabbed a 34-year-old woman on the right side of her body.

Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission

The incident took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Woodward was arraigned on those charges and sent to the Erie County Prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

