Read full article on original website
Related
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Air Travel, Washington Commanders. Fed Ex Field Flyover coming Today (Sunday)...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage
This rental is located at 508 9th St. SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1334ft2 – ROOMY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN EASTERN MARKET (Capitol Hill/Washington, DC) Get ready to entertain in this roomy two bedroom PLUS DEN townhouse in a great location just a block from Barracks Row shopping/restaurants, around the corner from the new Hill Center, and near Eastern Market, and METRO. Kitchen with dishwasher & washer/dryer, CAC, massive & open living and dining area featuring a fireplace, newly refinished oak floors, and private patio plus NEW WINDOWS for energy efficiency. $3,200 + utilities. (WiFi and basic cable included in the rent). Available early October. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)”
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
popville.com
About the major police presence/helicopter in Brightwood Park yesterday/last night
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:58 pm, uniformed members of the Fourth District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
“A Night on the Farm fundraising cocktail party and seated dinner Thursday, September 15th”
“We are hosting our A Night on the Farm fundraising cocktail party and seated dinner Thursday, September 15th from 6-8pm. A Night on the Farm is our signature fundraising event of the year to support our educational programming for youth and adults as well as our pay-what-you-can Farm Market.”. Details:
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
“Crispus Attucks Outdoor Movie Series Starts Friday”
Crispus Attucks’ Park outdoor movie event from Sept 9 – 30. We’ll be showing films centered on “alternate realities” beginning with Back to the Future 2. Each Friday from Sept. 9 – 30 at sunset , come for a free outdoor movie in one of DC’s beloved “secret” park! (in the alley between 1st Street and North Captiol and V St and U St, NW.)”
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
Final Two Great Garden Hauls for 2022
Thanks to all who sent in their great garden hauls, entries are now closed for this year. Thanks to Sofie for sending: “Garden haul from Barney Circle! Chard, tomatoes, tomatillos, okra, basil, shishito peppers, poblanos, bell peppers, pickle peppers, fish peppers, and jalapenos.”. And thanks to Liz for sending...
popville.com
“Colada Shop Dupont Circle Opens this November”
“Daniella Senior and her team at Colada Shop are happy to announce the fifth reincarnation of the popular Cuban concept which will open this Fall at 1900 N St NW. In operation since 2015, Colada Shop is a casual café and eatery where guests come for the quality of offerings and the unmatched hospitality. The chain has captured the hearts of Washingtonians by blending together the cosmopolitans lifestyles with the Cuban traditions of starting and ending the day.
popville.com
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to Brady for sending from “The Yards Park in Navy Yard.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
Comments / 0