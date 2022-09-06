A new food festival is coming to downtown Roanoke this Saturday, September 10. The Roanoke Taco Fest will be an all-day event that takes place in Elmwood Park and benefit Huddle Up Moms a Roanoke-based non-profit that promotes health and wellness for women. The activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $12 for ages 13 and above while children ages 12 and under can attend for free.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO