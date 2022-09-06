Read full article on original website
WSLS
7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
WSLS
Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg’s ‘Rockin’ Main Street Concert Series’ event Saturday rescheduled to later date
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to the potential for weather issues, the Town of Christiansburg is rescheduling its “Rockin’ Main Street Concert Series” event from Saturday to September 24. Jason Adamo will be performing with a new opening act to be announced at a later date. The...
WDBJ7.com
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount Fire Department walks more than 2 miles to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Fire Department hosted its 9/11 Memorial Walk for the second time on Saturday, September 10. Multiple first responders from different agencies walked more than two miles to remember those who lost their lives. Community members thanked them for their service as they...
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on Saturday
A new food festival is coming to downtown Roanoke this Saturday, September 10. The Roanoke Taco Fest will be an all-day event that takes place in Elmwood Park and benefit Huddle Up Moms a Roanoke-based non-profit that promotes health and wellness for women. The activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $12 for ages 13 and above while children ages 12 and under can attend for free.
WDBJ7.com
7@Four: Downtown Roanoke hosting first Taco Fest to benefit Huddle Up Moms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke it’s first-ever Taco Fest on September 10th at Elmwood Park, with proceeds going to Huddle Up Moms. Huddle Up Moms is a Roanoke-based non-profit that works to promote women’s health and wellness. The event will have a plethora of food vendors such...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: The Diary of Anne Frank at Mill Mountain Theatre
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning on September 21 and running through October 2, Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre will present “The Diary of Anne Frank.”. This project is based on the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, adapted by Wendy Kesselman. It is produced by Ginger Poole. More...
WDBJ7.com
7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday. Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County. It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power helps Roanoke Rescue Mission install energy-saving LED lighting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has helped the Roanoke Rescue Mission save energy with new LED lighting. And the utility believes other small businesses can benefit from the same kind of conversion. Friday morning, the Rescue Mission thanked Appalachian Power for providing 100% of the cost to install the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke’s first taco festival this weekend: proceeds to support moms
Roanoke’s first taco festival will double as the first major fundraiser for a local organization that benefits Roanoke’s mothers. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WSLS
It’s a busy Saturday across the area, but you’ll need the rain gear to enjoy it
ROANOKE, Va. – Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather Friday! We’re already seeing some changes today in the form of extra clouds and rain increasing from the south. There are many festivals and things to do scheduled for our Saturday, like...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
WSET
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
