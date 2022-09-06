ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on Saturday

A new food festival is coming to downtown Roanoke this Saturday, September 10. The Roanoke Taco Fest will be an all-day event that takes place in Elmwood Park and benefit Huddle Up Moms a Roanoke-based non-profit that promotes health and wellness for women. The activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $12 for ages 13 and above while children ages 12 and under can attend for free.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: The Diary of Anne Frank at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning on September 21 and running through October 2, Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre will present “The Diary of Anne Frank.”. This project is based on the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, adapted by Wendy Kesselman. It is produced by Ginger Poole. More...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday. Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County. It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile...
BUCHANAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WDBJ7.com

Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
ROANOKE, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA

Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
BEDFORD, VA

