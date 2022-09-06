Read full article on original website
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 8 Wacky MCU Legal Cases That Need to Be Addressed
Note: This article contains some spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Recent episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have established what looks to be the ongoing formula for this new MCU series. Even as Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and keen mind to iron out some of the most difficult legal problems in the MCU. When you have rogue magicians opening up portals to other dimensions, there's only one lawyer qualified to take the case.
The Best LEGO Marvel Sets in 2022
The Marvel and LEGO partnership dates all the way back to 2012—the same year the first Avengers movie came out in theaters, capping a successful Phase One. It firmly established everything that would carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next decade. The mix of dramatic action and quippy humor. The self-referential Easter Eggs. The introduction of solo characters, followed by the big team-up movie that brings together all the heroes to defeat the world threat.
‘Multiverse’ Avengers Campus Ride Announced for Disneyland
Starting soon, Marvel fans will be able to take a ride through the Multiverse. A new Avengers Campus attraction is heading to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., allowing parkgoers to journey through the MCU’s many, many universes. The news was announced on Sunday at the D23 Expo’s Parks panel, which featured parks chairman Josh D’Amaro and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. According to D’Amaro, the ride — which does not have an official opening date — will see parkgoers team up with the Avengers from multiple universes to defeat “King Thanos,” a version of the character that won at the...
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
Black Adam Trailer Features the Justice Society of America and the First Look at Sabbac
The final trailer for Black Adam has been released and, alongside showcasing the power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's DC anti-hero, it also gives us a new glimpse at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villain Sabbac. Black Adam is set to be released in...
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Its Line-Up of Heroes, Including The Winter Soldier
Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who'll be in the line-up: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and The Winter Soldier. Revealed at D23 2022, the cast of Thunderbolts took to the stage to reveal the line up of Marvel's anti-hero team. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra...
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together
The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
Everything Announced at Disney X Marvel Showcase
The Disney X Marvel showcase event has launched and the players are more energized than ever in recent memory. Assumptions were at an unsurpassed high prior to coming into this occasion as this was a first for these two would hold a game showcase event. The first World Premiere announcement that players received was for Tron: Identity. News about a new Tron game coming has all players excited, unfortunately we know no more than the name for the title.
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
House of Darkness - Review
House of Darkness releases to limited theaters on Friday, Sept. 9. Playwright-turned-filmmaker Neil LaBute leads star Justin Long to the slaughter in a gothic, chatty spin on the Bram Stoker-verse with House of Darkness. Given that LaBute's first film -- 1997's In the Company of Men -- was his own play adapted for the screen, it makes sense that House of Darkness feels like a spare stage play brought to life in a slightly bigger way, and there's a risk-taking element that's to be commended with that. But the end result is still a rather dry, one-note entanglement that doesn't offer up any reprieve for viewers who are in on the bit.
Star Trek Day 2022: Everything Announced, Including Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Premiere Date
Star Trek Day 2022 has arrived and it’s bringing with it some big news for Star Trek's biggest shows. Alongside revealing the premiere date and a new teaser for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we were also treated to announcements for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.
Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022: Where to Watch, Start Time, What to Expect, and More
The long-awaited D23 Expo 2022 has finally arrived, and Day 1 of the event features panels of all kinds. One of the biggest attractions of the day has to be the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, which will take place later today. The event is confirmed to feature exciting reveals, announcements, trailers and more.
Marvel's Ironheart First Footage Shown at D23
Ironheart, the MCU solo series about new hero Riri Williams, has been seen in action for the first time in brand new footage. Revealed at D23 2022 to just fans in the room, an early look at the show saw protagonist Riri Williams, a student at MIT, talking into what appeared to be a high-tech necklace. She's clearly a tech-centric hero, and can be seen making things at school, as well as hacking. She's breifly seen in her Ironheart suit of armour. There's also a scene of her friend, Parker Robbins, being arrested.
My Kingdom For A Scroll
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
