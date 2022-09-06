House of Darkness releases to limited theaters on Friday, Sept. 9. Playwright-turned-filmmaker Neil LaBute leads star Justin Long to the slaughter in a gothic, chatty spin on the Bram Stoker-verse with House of Darkness. Given that LaBute's first film -- 1997's In the Company of Men -- was his own play adapted for the screen, it makes sense that House of Darkness feels like a spare stage play brought to life in a slightly bigger way, and there's a risk-taking element that's to be commended with that. But the end result is still a rather dry, one-note entanglement that doesn't offer up any reprieve for viewers who are in on the bit.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO