Nashville, TN

Giants Add Former Titans WR to Practice Squad

By David Boclair
 5 days ago

Marcus Johnson played seven games in 2021, but injuries delayed his start and ended things early. He spent the offseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Giants added a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver to their practice squad Tuesday, five days before the teams meet to open the 2022 NFL season.

Marcus Johnson is headed to New York after he spent the offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. He was released last week when rosters were reduced to 53 players.

The 28-year-old spent last season with Tennessee and caught nine passes for 160 yards. His average of 17.8 yards per reception led the team among those with nine or more receptions, and he was one of three Titans (A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were the others) with at least one reception of 50 yards or more. He also averaged 19.9 yards on a career-high nine kickoff returns.

Johnson’s best game with Tennessee came in Week 10 against New Orleans when he caught five passes (on six targets) for 100 yards.

In all, Johnson appeared in seven games and started three, including his Titans’ debut in Week 5 at Jacksonville, in 2021.

Injuries, which have been an issue throughout his career, dogged him during his time in Tennessee as well. Johnson did two stints on injured reserve, the first lasted the first four weeks of the 2021 schedule and the second ended his season with six games to play.

The Titans orginially signed him on Jan. 6, 2021, days before their wild card playoff loss to Baltimore that ended their 2020 season. Before that, he also spent time with Philadelphia, Seattle and Indianapolis after having entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Johnson appeared in all three preseason games last month for the 49ers, caught four passes for 48 yards and averaged 28.0 yards on three kickoff returns.

Nashville, TN
