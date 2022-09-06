Effective: 2022-09-11 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craven; Jones FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following counties, Craven and Jones. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1235 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscarora, Jasper and Cove City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO