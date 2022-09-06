The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.

