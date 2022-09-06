ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Vehicle strikes parked FdL squad car

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'

(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Officials speak on teenage carjacking, what happens next

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary's hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and other bruises and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Fox11online.com

Chemical gas released at Fond du Lac apartment complex

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments' pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of sulfuric acid and...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down

(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week's trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there's new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bodies of two men found in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren't releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
Fox11online.com

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
Fox11online.com

Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County Jail inmate charged with helping other inmate escape

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County Jail inmate has been charged after allegedly helping another inmate escape earlier this week. Justice James Thibodeaux, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon due to his alleged involved in Justin Dietrich's escape from jail. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

