Vehicle strikes parked FdL squad car
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'
(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Officials speak on teenage carjacking, what happens next
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary's hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and other bruises and...
Two teenagers arrested in reported armed carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital...
Chemical gas released at Fond du Lac apartment complex
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments' pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of sulfuric acid and...
Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down
(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week’s trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there’s new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Trolley ride provides unique experience at Navarino prairies in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People at a popular State Wildlife Area are learning about what many consider to be an important habitat -- the prairie. And a trolley tour at Navarino Nature Center offers visitors a unique way to do it. Outside the Navarino Nature Center, 16 people board a...
Oconto County driver and Marinette County driver die in I-43 crash
TOWN OF BELGIUM (WLUK) -- A crash on I-43 in southern Wisconsin left two area drivers dead. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on I-43, south of Sandy Beach Road in the town of Belgium. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a northbound tractor trailer operated by Milton...
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
Brown County Jail inmate charged with helping other inmate escape
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County Jail inmate has been charged after allegedly helping another inmate escape earlier this week. Justice James Thibodeaux, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon due to his alleged involved in Justin Dietrich's escape from jail. According to...
4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
City of Appleton to award Pillars $300,000 to expand homeless shelter offerings
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: Some last-minute changes were made to the memorandum of understanding that's going to the committee next week. Daytime service on Saturdays and Sundays will not be at the Resource Center, as Mayor Woodford's statement suggests. They will be at Pillars' Adult Shelter. --- With a $300,000...
Brother of Chris Farley to lead Brown County opioid crisis listening session
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The brother of a well-known comedian from Wisconsin will lead a listening session in Green Bay on substance abuse. Tom Farley, brother of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, will be at Backstage at the Meyer on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
