Memphis Museum Faces HUGE Backlash Over ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show
The beloved Pink Palace in Memphis has undergone a rainbow-colored transformation. The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) announced they will host their first-ever family friend drag show. Presenting the Museum of Science & History’s grand culmination of our Summer of Pride programming and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,...
Southern Heritage Classic “Battle of the Bands” goes on, even with inclement weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with, the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the Whitestation football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic...
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
FOX13 asks Fred Jones about the future of the Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 33rd edition of the Southern Heritage Classic will happen Saturday night at the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl. The big question: Will it be the final Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State and Jackson State universities?. It’s a Memphis tradition that’s grown into a regional family...
actionnews5.com
JSU travels to Memphis ‘to dominate’ during potentially last Southern Heritage Classic meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The red-hot Jackson State Tigers will hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday. After putting the nation on notice with their 59-3 win last week against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference powerhouse...
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
localmemphis.com
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
tri-statedefender.com
‘Penny’ proves, again, that he’s worth his weight in gold
In what he acknowledged as “a great environment of Black excellence,” Penny Hardaway delivered a keynote message threaded with his God-embracing belief that getting involved in young people’s lives at the deepest level possible is a reward in and of itself. It was, he said, his first...
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Memphis Flyer
“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer
The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
breezynews.com
The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)
Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home. MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs. Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada. Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven and Horn Lake to enter mediation with Memphis over sewer dispute
Horn Lake and Southaven will be back at the negotiating table with Memphis in an effort to settle a dispute over a 40-year sewer agreement that is set to expire in September 2023. The two sides have agreed to enter mediation again with DeSoto officials looking to stop Memphis from...
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
Motorists Shocked as Big Bull Escapes From Delta Fair
An Angus bull apparently had a beef with the Delta Fair and Music Festival. The big beast bolted Sunday evening from a livestock show at the Showplace Palace. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who filmed the bull crossing Germantown Parkway. She shared...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis holds vigil for mass shooting victim Allison Parker
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Leaders and community members in West Memphis held a city-wide prayer for victims of violence, including Allison Parker. City Hall was packed Friday evening as leaders, loved ones, and people in this community honored Parker and prayed for the city of West Memphis. The prayer...
Inside Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher’s family including wealthy grandpa Joseph Orgill as tribute paid to murdered mom
THE family of Eliza Fletcher has broken their silence following the discovery of the teacher’s remains, describing Fletcher as “special.”. In a statement, Eliza’s family said they were “devastated” by the “senseless loss” and that the mother of two was “such a joy to so many.”
How one Mid-South town keeps its residents safe with alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many alerts during the Memphis shooting spree were sent out on the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook, but some members of the community don’t have social media. While the state of Tennessee does not have an active shooter alert, the town of Collierville...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
