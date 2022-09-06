ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Penny’ proves, again, that he’s worth his weight in gold

In what he acknowledged as “a great environment of Black excellence,” Penny Hardaway delivered a keynote message threaded with his God-embracing belief that getting involved in young people’s lives at the deepest level possible is a reward in and of itself. It was, he said, his first...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
breezynews.com

The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home. MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs. Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada. Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Motorists Shocked as Big Bull Escapes From Delta Fair

An Angus bull apparently had a beef with the Delta Fair and Music Festival. The big beast bolted Sunday evening from a livestock show at the Showplace Palace. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who filmed the bull crossing Germantown Parkway. She shared...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

West Memphis holds vigil for mass shooting victim Allison Parker

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Leaders and community members in West Memphis held a city-wide prayer for victims of violence, including Allison Parker. City Hall was packed Friday evening as leaders, loved ones, and people in this community honored Parker and prayed for the city of West Memphis. The prayer...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN

