ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County Commissioners approve budget, lower tax rate for 2023

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xWZ8_0hkQA2Ez00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget and tax rate.

Lower tax rate, utility bill changes, investments in first responders: City of Tyler presents proposed budget

The new tax rate, which takes effect on Oct. 1, will effectively lower the tax rate from 33.5 cents to 33 cents per $100 valuation. The new rate is about 3.3 cents below the Voter Approval Rate of 36.3047 cents, and about 3.1 cents above the No New Revenue Rate of 29.8786 cents.

The budget focuses on four areas:

  • The new 475th District Court
  • Law enforcement staffing
  • Road and bridge funding
  • Increases to Judicial Support Services and Clerk Pay Scale

The approved budget and tax rate will go into effect on Oct. 1, the start of the county’s new fiscal year.

A new court is coming to Smith County. Here’s how a judge will be selected.

The budget is themed “Stay the Course”, which is supposed to highlight “the County’s dedication to long-term strategic planning and steady, consistent financial planning,” according to a press release.

“I am proud that during just the past three fiscal cycles, the County has reduced the property tax rate from 34.5 cents to 33 cents, and proud that I will be able to end my term as County Judge at the same property tax rate as when I started as County Judge in 2016, all the while significantly increasing needed funding for roads and bridges, law enforcement, and our judicial system along the way,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

Major items in the budget include:

  • Creation of a new District Court
    • The creation of the 475th District Court will go into effect in January 2023, which will include roughly $1.5 million in new expenses related to additional personnel and operating costs.
  • Roads and bridges
    • The county is continuing to increase the amount of property tax revenue that goes to road and bridge department activities. They’ve sought to increase that amount every year for the past four years. They will also transfer $11 million in fiscal year 2023 from its general fund reserves tot he Road and Bridge fund to supplement the $45 million in bonds that were approved by voters in 2021.
  • Investments in county employees
    • All employees, apart from elected officials, have been provided a 5% cost of living increase in their salary. Some additional increases have been provided above 5%, including for those in judicial support services positions, those on a clerk pay scale and workers in the Road and Bridge Department based on skill proficiency with certain equipment.
  • Law enforcement staffing
    • For 2023, the focus is on the law enforcement side of the sheriff’s office, and the budget adds five patrol deputies, a digital forensic technician, a training deputy, and a part-time training assistant. It also reclassifies a crime scene technician to a criminalist position.

A full copy of the budget is attached below:

FY23-Proposed-Budget Download
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hkQA2Ez00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, poitics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ssnewstelegram.com

Senior citizens question Weatherman's resignation

City council members approved a laundry list of ordinances during a regular meeting on Tuesday. Opening discussion at 7 p.m., the council addressed a total of 25 items on the agenda. Although, there were plenty of topics for discussion, the highlight of the evening was the attendance of several senior...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. This all happened next to Lake Striker in Cherokee County. Lake Stryker Water Supply has about 900 customers, and some of them showed up to the board meeting this morning looking for answers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas community with brown water continues to search for solutions months later

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues. After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. They are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Smith County, TX
Business
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County K9 to receive bullet, stab-proof vest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday the department’s K9 Tyson will receive a bullet and stab-proof vest. “He is a vital member of this office and Rusk County,” officials said. K9 Tyson will receive his vest from Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., a nonprofit that has donated vests […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#County Judge#Smartphone App#Local News#Tax Revenue#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Voter Approval Rate#The No New Revenue Rate#475th District Court#Clerk Pay Scale The
redriverradio.org

Group Hopes To Restore Longview's Lomond Lake To A Public Park

HIDDEN LAKE - Many cities and towns have public parks and greenspaces that offer a change of scenery for residents. But not many have a lake in the center of town. Lomond Lake is in the middle of Longview, Texas but many residents, they don’t even realize it’s there. That’s because it’s been closed off for years. But a non-profit group Friends of Lake Lomond, has plans to turn the once-private and currently closed-off lake into a public park. Bessie Johnson, is executive director and she says the final result would benefit the city.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KWTX

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Man Jailed After Hopkins County Chase

On Monday night, Hopkins County arrested a 29-year-old Cass County man after he led officers on a high-speed chase around Sulphur Springs. A Hopkins County Deputy attempted to stop a speeding, stolen Mustang Shelby GT on I-30. Still, the driver, Tyrae Taymond Jacobs of Atlanta, exited, continued up Shannon Road, and then traveled down Loop 301 at speeds of over 100 mph. Jacobs crossed Hwy 19 onto Hillcrest and turned on Hwy 11 west, where he spun out, and they arrested him. He faced multiple charges concerning the pursuit and narcotics violations and was out on bond in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped

GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy