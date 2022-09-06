Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Lone Nicks, Jr.
Lone Nicks, Jr., age 90, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike Proctor and Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Paul Henry Emerson
Paul Henry Emerson, 78, of Cumberland Furnace, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. Paul was born October 28, 1943 in Corinth, Vermont, to the late Frank Emerson and Edith Blanchard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; two brothers, Warren and Robert Emerson and four sisters, Ruth Bacon, Rebecca Eaton, Shirley Emerson and Gale Gendron.
clarksvillenow.com
Daniel Joseph Nutz
Daniel Joseph Nutz, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on March 18, 1957 in Uniontown, PA to the late Daniel and Mary Faris Nutz. Daniel retired after several years of working as an Electrician for Two Rivers Electric Company. He attended Grace Church of the Nazarene.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
clarksvillenow.com
How a local family farm became The Ruby Cora, a wedding location favorite | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Marcia and Nathan Clark live on a farm that has been in her family since 1886. They decided after some encouragement from friends to open an event venue on the property, calling it The Ruby Cora. This week, the Clarks joins Katie Gambill and...
clarksvillenow.com
Days after 9/11 brought despair, silence, moments of hope for our children | COMMENTARY
Contributed commentary on the aftermath of 9/11 by Chris Sherron:. I’ve always lived in Clarksville. Like anyone else, I’ve moved around a few times. Still, I decided long ago that this city will always be my home, whether I reside on Memorial Drive, Bentree Court, or several other locations. It’s a good town to grow up in, and I’m happy my kids made the same choice.
clarksvillenow.com
Former City Council member Deanna McLaughlin running write-in for open Ward 2 seat
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Former City Council member Deanna McLaughlin, who recently made a bid for state House representative, is stepping up to run write-in for the open Ward 2 City Council seat. The seat became open when current City Councilperson Vondell Richmond was declared ineligible to run...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest kicks off along Cumberland in Clarksville, fun continues all day today
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest kicked off Friday night along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping, and family fun. The fun continues today, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and admission for this City of Clarksville event is...
clarksvillenow.com
Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest returns to Clarksville, featuring Dragon Boat race, cardboard boat Regatta
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest was held this weekend along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping and family fun. The event featured headliner Generation Radio and the annual Riverfest Regatta. : Video and photos of Friday night fun...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Abortion vote, pedestrian hit, business closings and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. City Council calls for repeal of Tennessee’s abortion ban: Tennessee’s abortion law, which took effect Aug. 25, doesn’t make exceptions for rape, incest or health of the mother, and that drew rebuke from local leaders. READ MORE.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Water recovery search at Billy Dunlop Park called off for night, will resume in morning
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Due to a rescue operation, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway are all temporarily closed until further notice. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department is assisting Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS at Billy Dunlop Park with a water rescue.
clarksvillenow.com
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:20 a.m., a Clarksville Police officer traveling north on Wilma stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the highway with his hazard lights on, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorist told the officer there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the highway.
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek football defeats Kenwood High in Battle of the Mill
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High football hosted West Creek on Friday, Sept. 9 as the two sides met for the Battle of the Mill. The final score ended up being 28-20 with the Coyotes securing the road victory against the Knights. Each team entered the contest with an overall record of 1-2, but it was West Creek who managed to move back to .500 on the season.
clarksvillenow.com
RULES: Riverfest Titans Ticket Giveaway
RULES: Beginning Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, through 11PM, Sunday, September 18th, 2022, readers will have a chance to win two tickets to the Jaguars vs. Titans football game at Nissan Stadium – 1 Titans Way – Nashville, TN 37213 retail value $120/pair, December 11, 2022, at 12PM. The Titans Ticket Giveaway open to those who hold a valid article of state identification and are 18 years of age or older and those 18 or older with a valid Military I.D.
clarksvillenow.com
School building repairs, improvements included in $3.5 million CMCSS budget amendments
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System on Tuesday reviewed budget amendments for the 2022-23 school year, and they include several building repairs and projects. CMCSS spokesman Anthony Johnson said one of the largest budget amendments is in capital projects, with $3.5 million provided by the...
clarksvillenow.com
What’s at Riverfest: Free Family Zone, performer lineup, Regatta schedule
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Riverfest Family Zone will be free to the public this year thanks to a sponsorship by Hankook Tire. Traditionally, a small fee and wristband are required to enter the Family Zone, but not this year. The Riverfest Family Zone will be available Friday, Sept. 9,...
clarksvillenow.com
Northeast football explodes late to spoil Rossview Homecoming
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School hosted the Northeast Eagles at the annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 9. Rossview entered the week on a two-game losing streak, while Northeast looked to bounce back into form following a beating by Springfield last week. Despite a strong first half by the Hawks, Northeast put up 22 points in the fourth quarter to claim the win, 34-20.
