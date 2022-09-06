ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Lone Nicks, Jr.

Lone Nicks, Jr., age 90, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike Proctor and Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Paul Henry Emerson

Paul Henry Emerson, 78, of Cumberland Furnace, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. Paul was born October 28, 1943 in Corinth, Vermont, to the late Frank Emerson and Edith Blanchard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; two brothers, Warren and Robert Emerson and four sisters, Ruth Bacon, Rebecca Eaton, Shirley Emerson and Gale Gendron.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Daniel Joseph Nutz

Daniel Joseph Nutz, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on March 18, 1957 in Uniontown, PA to the late Daniel and Mary Faris Nutz. Daniel retired after several years of working as an Electrician for Two Rivers Electric Company. He attended Grace Church of the Nazarene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Adams, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Days after 9/11 brought despair, silence, moments of hope for our children | COMMENTARY

Contributed commentary on the aftermath of 9/11 by Chris Sherron:. I’ve always lived in Clarksville. Like anyone else, I’ve moved around a few times. Still, I decided long ago that this city will always be my home, whether I reside on Memorial Drive, Bentree Court, or several other locations. It’s a good town to grow up in, and I’m happy my kids made the same choice.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:20 a.m., a Clarksville Police officer traveling north on Wilma stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the highway with his hazard lights on, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorist told the officer there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

West Creek football defeats Kenwood High in Battle of the Mill

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High football hosted West Creek on Friday, Sept. 9 as the two sides met for the Battle of the Mill. The final score ended up being 28-20 with the Coyotes securing the road victory against the Knights. Each team entered the contest with an overall record of 1-2, but it was West Creek who managed to move back to .500 on the season.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

RULES: Riverfest Titans Ticket Giveaway

RULES: Beginning Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, through 11PM, Sunday, September 18th, 2022, readers will have a chance to win two tickets to the Jaguars vs. Titans football game at Nissan Stadium – 1 Titans Way – Nashville, TN 37213 retail value $120/pair, December 11, 2022, at 12PM. The Titans Ticket Giveaway open to those who hold a valid article of state identification and are 18 years of age or older and those 18 or older with a valid Military I.D.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Northeast football explodes late to spoil Rossview Homecoming

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School hosted the Northeast Eagles at the annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 9. Rossview entered the week on a two-game losing streak, while Northeast looked to bounce back into form following a beating by Springfield last week. Despite a strong first half by the Hawks, Northeast put up 22 points in the fourth quarter to claim the win, 34-20.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

