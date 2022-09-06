Read full article on original website
Undrafted CB Kohou — Miami’s ultimate feel-good story — couldn’t have had a better debut
A year ago at then-Division II Texas A&M University-Commerce, Kader Kohou was a virtual unknown, on his way to going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Two weeks ago, he wasn’t even sure he’d make the Miami Dolphins’ final opening-day roster.
'If we get to the 40, he's going to handle it': Browns' Cade York calls shot on game-winner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cade York had told his Browns teammates beforehand. "He always told us, you know, if we get to the 40, he's going to handle it," running back Kareem Hunt said after York's 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left lifted the Browns to a 26-24 win at Carolina on Sunday....
3 takeaways from an ugly San Francisco 49ers loss, including pumping the brakes on the Trey Lance takes
Extremely poor weather conditions at Soldier Field led to senseless penalties and a next to impossible situation for 49ers QB Trey Lance.
Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26
ATLANTA (AP) — A new coach. A bunch of guys coming back from injuries. A 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. None of it flustered the New Orleans Saints, who pulled off a stunning comeback Sunday. Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen’s coaching debut. “It was exciting,” Winston said with a smile. “We’ve just got to find a way to get there quicker.”
