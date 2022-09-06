Read full article on original website
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
Who Are Liam And Wyatt's Mothers On The Bold And The Beautiful?
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the Spencer brothers are probably best known for their continuous competition over women, particularly Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, which played no small part in their feud. Liam, played by soap vet Scott Clifton, showed up in the soap's fictional version of Los Angeles in 2010 searching for his biological father (via Soaps in Depth). Though several of the show's leading men revealed themselves as potential fathers for Liam, money-hungry businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) ended up being the lucky winner. Though the pair didn't initially get along, the father-son duo eventually formed a relationship, even if it's occasionally disrupted by Bill's uncanny ability to get himself into trouble.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
SheKnows
Hold Onto Your Hats! What’s Next on General Hospital Is ‘Unreal,’ Teases Maurice Benard
“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 2 People Sheila Might Kidnap Out of Desperation
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans have seen Sheila do many evil things out of desperation, and it seems there are 2 people the villain could kidnap to help her evade a lengthy jail sentence.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
SheKnows
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
