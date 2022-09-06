Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KCTV 5
OPPD asking for public help after dog bite critically injures dog
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person and another dog Saturday morning. The incident occurred Saturday morning between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Police said it happened near the west end of the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KCTV 5
KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle fire on northbound I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher told KCTV5. The fire was reported to Kansas City Scout at 12:39 p.m. Emergency vehicles attended to the scene. The motorcycle on fire wound...
KCTV 5
Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe. 61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight. Wilson, who was reported to...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
Rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd. causes life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to the accident at 6:44 a.m. Sunday morning. At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved. I-35 is closed as...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road. An investigation revealed that a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse was weaving in and out of traffic heading northbound at a high rate of speed when, just north of Vivion, the driver lost control of the vehicle.
KCTV 5
Belton food pantry asking for help restocking shelves after burglars strike twice
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) --- A food pantry is on the verge of opening its doors to families in need, but is recovering from two recent burglaries that have strained their supplies. Shay Jefferson, the director of the Family Resource Center, took over the site of a former Casey’s when the convenience store moved up the hill to a new location.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Guenther
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guenther is a 12 y/o shepherd/husky mix with LOTS of love to give. Guenther had become depressed at The Ranch so we reached out to one of our fosters and WOW what a difference a foster home has made to Guenther. He went from not...
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Local displays pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) — At the 47-year-old family-owned Rainy Day Books, https://www.rainydaybooks.com it was a given that they would need to create a window display after Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday. “She was so respected and honored and revered, and it’s just our way of saying that we want...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity. Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil.
KCTV 5
Week 3 matchups in KC metro football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football around the metro is getting into a groove with Week 3 of play in Missouri and the second week of play on the Kansas side. Here is the slate of matchups on the gridiron this week. All games begin at 7 p.m....
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
Comments / 0