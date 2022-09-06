Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year
The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Updated and upgraded,” Tottenville, $1.35M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, four-bedroom, four-bath, all-brick center-hall colonial home is in excellent move-in condition with an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen in the backyard and a full finished basement, according to the listing on SILive.com.
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 8 - 11)
Summer isn’t over yet and the city has so much to offer this holiday weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
See how much these 10 Annadale homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
hudsontv.com
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 13th at 12PM at the West New York Little League Field, located at 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, the town will hold a food drive for residents and families in need. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel...
Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4, dies at age 37
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local baseball legend who pitched in the Majors before becoming a Port Authority police officer died Sunday morning in a vehicular crash in New Jersey, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Anthony Varvaro, 37, was on his way to work at the time of the incident,...
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
Richmond Town Historic District nominated to State and National Registers of Historic Places
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s Richmond Town Historic District has been recommended by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced on Friday. A total of 27 properties throughout New York State were...
It’s An NYer’s Dream–The Annual Brooklyn BagelFest Is Returning To NYC Next Weekend
If there’s one thing everyone knows about a New Yorker, it’s that we loooooove our bagels–and as it turns out, we even have a two-day festival dedicated to this round and doughy piece of heaven, and it’s returning to Brooklyn next weekend! That’s right, mark your calendars because the 3rd annual Brooklyn BagelFest is heading to City Point in Downtown Brooklyn next Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, bringing New Yorkers 15 bagel shops and 13 bagel-related food & beverage vendors to enjoy all weekend long. Last year’s BagelFest attracted over 1,600 attendees who munched on bagels and watched PopUp Bagels get presented the “Best Bagel” award, and this year they’ll defend their crown against both returning and new bagel vendors, including Utopia Bagels, Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys, and international up-and-comer Rhodo Bagels from Portugal. Festival goers will also get the opportunity to enjoy bagel-themed seminars and entertainment, life-sized bagel-themed yard games, a photo booth, and the chance to vote for their favorite bagel!
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
‘No regrets’: Remembering a Staten Island hero, 287th FDNY member to die of 9/11 illness
It was sheer luck, and maybe a little divine intervention, that saved Firefighter Vinny Mandala’s life on Sept. 11, 2001. Off-duty at home in Sunnyside when news of the attacks flashed across the television screen, he picked up his sons from Blessed Sacrament School and dropped them off at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, where his wife was at work as a registered nurse.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC
With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are lot like ‘62 Mets
In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
