Staten Island, NY

News 12

Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year

The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 13th at 12PM at the West New York Little League Field, located at 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, the town will hold a food drive for residents and families in need. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Secret NYC

It’s An NYer’s Dream–The Annual Brooklyn BagelFest Is Returning To NYC Next Weekend

If there’s one thing everyone knows about a New Yorker, it’s that we loooooove our bagels–and as it turns out, we even have a two-day festival dedicated to this round and doughy piece of heaven, and it’s returning to Brooklyn next weekend! That’s right, mark your calendars because the 3rd annual Brooklyn BagelFest is heading to City Point in Downtown Brooklyn next Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, bringing New Yorkers 15 bagel shops and 13 bagel-related food & beverage vendors to enjoy all weekend long. Last year’s BagelFest attracted over 1,600 attendees who munched on bagels and watched PopUp Bagels get presented the “Best Bagel” award, and this year they’ll defend their crown against both returning and new bagel vendors, including Utopia Bagels, Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys, and international up-and-comer Rhodo Bagels from Portugal. Festival goers will also get the opportunity to enjoy bagel-themed seminars and entertainment, life-sized bagel-themed yard games, a photo booth, and the chance to vote for their favorite bagel!
BROOKLYN, NY
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘No regrets’: Remembering a Staten Island hero, 287th FDNY member to die of 9/11 illness

It was sheer luck, and maybe a little divine intervention, that saved Firefighter Vinny Mandala’s life on Sept. 11, 2001. Off-duty at home in Sunnyside when news of the attacks flashed across the television screen, he picked up his sons from Blessed Sacrament School and dropped them off at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, where his wife was at work as a registered nurse.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC

With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are lot like ‘62 Mets

In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
