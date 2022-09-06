Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock Public Health Dept. announces upcoming COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock for two free grief seminars
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — World-renowned grief counselor, international educator and author Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock on September 21st and 22nd for two free seminars. Dr. Wolfelt has written over 75 books on grief and healing and is considered one of the foremost death educators in North America.
Covenant Health cuts ribbon for new Hobbs hospital
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health cut the ribbon on its newest location in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday. Over 22% of patients seen at Covenant Health in Lubbock travel from Eastern New Mexico to receive care. Covenant tells us that it hopes to decrease that number by opening a Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.
City of Lubbock’s Emergency Rent Assistance Program to be suspended Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility...
CASA of the South Plains hosting a CASA 101 in Hockley Co. on Sept. 13
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Hockley County. To help meet this need, CASA is inviting community members to attend their upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session in Levelland on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1,250 children who need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Of these six counties, Hockley County has one of the higher rates of children in the child welfare system. Unfortunately, in 2021only 31% of these children were able to receive the gift of a CASA Volunteer. CASA Volunteers play a pivotal role in the life of a child in foster care. These children desperately need more caring community members to advocate for their best interest and ensure their voices are heard!
United Family celebrates National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs. The funds are raised through...
Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium in October
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is gathering people for good this October at the 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium! This event brings together schools, teachers, nonprofits, businesses, and other community leaders and gets them more involved. It’s a community collaboration experience!. We understand...
Texas Tech hosting events during National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Week, Texas Tech University will host a series of campus events Sept. 12-18. All events are open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities. The week-long series of events is a great way to celebrate not only HSI Week, but also the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which commences Sept. 15.
City of Lubbock seeks public’s help in decreasing mosquitoes
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water and cut back excess vegetation as mosquitoes use this as a nesting area. The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and controlling mosquito...
Complaint of public nudity at Buffalo Springs, social post said local officials involved
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas — A social media post this week said there was an incident of public nudity on Labor Day at Buffalo Springs Lake. The post accused two people by name – one of which was said to be an official with Buffalo Springs and the other was said to be in supervisory […]
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
Lubbock VFW Post 2466 remembers lives lost on 9/11, those who fought in Afghanistan
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Hosted a Patriot Day Ceremony on Friday in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse. 21 years ago, the world lost 2,977 lives after airplanes were hijacked and flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York city and the Pentagon.
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (9/11/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. The Lubbock City Council has set the latest tax rate. Meanwhile, neighbors in the Tech Terrance are confronting some controversial construction. We’ll talk through the latest issues impacting you with Lubbock City Councilman Mark McBrayer.
Brownfield and Idalou to hold sprayings to decrease mosquitoes
BROWNFIELD, Texas— On Friday, the city of Brownfield announced in a social media post they will conduct aerial spraying over the city to decrease the high number of mosquitoes. According to the social media post, the spraying was scheduled to take place in the late evening hours of Saturday...
Stella’s Restaurant holding silent auction benefiting local dogs
LUBBOCK, Texas— Stella’s Restaurant is donating a portion of restaurant sales to The Good Dog Gang and Operation Paw Prints. The last day of Give Back Week is Sunday, September 11. For more information on the Silent Auction, visit their Facebook page.
TxDOT: Railroad repairs planned for tracks on North University Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The railroad crossing on University Avenue, at US 84 in north Lubbock, will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 12. The week-long closure will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to safely perform work to remove then reinstall the railroad crossing, and TxDOT crews to resurface the roadway.
Juvenile moderately injured in crash, LPD says
Lubbock, Texas— A juvenile was moderately injured in a collision in the 3500 block of 50th street on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD says the call came in around 9:38 PM. This is an developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
LPD: Friday morning kidnapping victim located and safe
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported as a kidnapping victim on Friday was located on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. “Elisa Franco has been found safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” a statement from LPD said. LPD went on to say no further information would be...
Latino Lubbock: Hispanic Heritage Month
LUBBOCK, Texas- Latino Lubbock shares upcoming events on Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
Dog, cat die in Friday morning fire, LFR says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in the 6100 block of 72nd place Friday morning. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in around 10:30 AM when the family returned home and found smoking coming from the residence. LFR said units arrived and...
