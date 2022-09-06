The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Hockley County. To help meet this need, CASA is inviting community members to attend their upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session in Levelland on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1,250 children who need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Of these six counties, Hockley County has one of the higher rates of children in the child welfare system. Unfortunately, in 2021only 31% of these children were able to receive the gift of a CASA Volunteer. CASA Volunteers play a pivotal role in the life of a child in foster care. These children desperately need more caring community members to advocate for their best interest and ensure their voices are heard!

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO