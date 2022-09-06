Ohio Man Arrested After Stealing John Deere Gator in Missaukee County

A 47-year-old Findlay, Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a John Deere Gator from a Missaukee County home.

Deputies were called to a home on Southview Drive in Forest Township after someone broke a window and was tried to get inside. But just before deputies arrived, the suspect ran off into the woods behind the house.

A Michigan State Police K-9 did a track for the suspect, but they were not found.

At 1:14 p.m., deputies got a call that someone stole a John Deere Gator from a property, and it was believed to have been taken by the same person who tried to break into the Southview Drive home. At 1:50 p.m., deputies advised that a gator matching the one stolen was found and the suspect ran off by Johnson and Nelson Roads in Norwich Township.

Thanks to a track by an MSP K-9, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

Deputies say the 47-year-old has been lodged in Missaukee County Jail.