ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missaukee County, MI

Ohio Man Arrested After Stealing John Deere Gator in Missaukee County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0hkQ9Adw00

A 47-year-old Findlay, Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a John Deere Gator from a Missaukee County home.

Deputies were called to a home on Southview Drive in Forest Township after someone broke a window and was tried to get inside. But just before deputies arrived, the suspect ran off into the woods behind the house.

A Michigan State Police K-9 did a track for the suspect, but they were not found.

At 1:14 p.m., deputies got a call that someone stole a John Deere Gator from a property, and it was believed to have been taken by the same person who tried to break into the Southview Drive home. At 1:50 p.m., deputies advised that a gator matching the one stolen was found and the suspect ran off by Johnson and Nelson Roads in Norwich Township.

Thanks to a track by an MSP K-9, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

Deputies say the 47-year-old has been lodged in Missaukee County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Missaukee County, MI
City
Norwich, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Missaukee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Findlay, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Findlay, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci

Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
MORENCI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
13abc.com

Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deere#Property Crime
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 53, dead after being hit by car in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went […]
MARION, OH
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy