ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0hkQ96CH00

A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents.

Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

The shootings reportedly happened after Woods got into an argument with his girlfriend at a mobile home park on 28th Street in Lond Beach.

When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital. The third victim was airlifted to a Mobile hospital.

Woods initially fled the scene, but was caught by Long Beach police near where the incident took place. He’s currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Comments / 11

Eric Reyes
4d ago

One less (Crazy Fool), off the streets. My Heart & Prayers go out to the injured & their family and friends 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
5
Related
WJTV 12

Forrest County woman arrested for felony child neglect

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing three counts of felony child neglect in connection to a separate lustful touching and sexual battery case. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) said Misty Scarborough, 37, of the Dixie community, was arrested on Thursday, September 8. She was arrested in connection to the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies after being hit by train

A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, MS
WLOX

Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
GULFPORT, MS
News4Jax.com

2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system

JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
JACKSON, MS
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Home Park#Violent Crime
WLOX

Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport

On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy