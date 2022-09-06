Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled

A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents.

Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

The shootings reportedly happened after Woods got into an argument with his girlfriend at a mobile home park on 28th Street in Lond Beach.

When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital. The third victim was airlifted to a Mobile hospital.

Woods initially fled the scene, but was caught by Long Beach police near where the incident took place. He’s currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.