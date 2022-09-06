Read full article on original website
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks
The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Google wants to do for your crummy voice calls what it did for Meet call clarity
Phone calls might feel like a thing of the past these days, with messaging, video chats, and social media making up for the bulk of our mobile communication. Your smartphone is, of course, still a phone, and excellent voice quality remains as essential as ever if you're taking meetings on the go. Spotted alongside today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta, Google is developing a feature for its mobile OS that might give voice calls a much-needed quality boost.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab S7's One UI 4.1.1 update is now live
Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,
Weekend poll: Have you used eSIM before?
This week, the tech world turned its attention to Apple as it announced the latest entries for its smartwatch lineup and — of course — the iPhone. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are largely iterative updates, one big change is coming for US buyers: the physical SIM tray is gone. It's a change that'll only affect Apple customers for now — a small portion of the audience currently reading this site — but it's likely just a matter of time before more manufacturers start to follow suit.
Google's September 2022 security patch is here for Pixel phones with fixes for wireless charging
Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.
Asus ROG Phone 6 pre-orders are now open for gamers in the US
ASUS launched its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the UK and Europe back in July. The gamer-centric phones offer some impressive hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB or more of RAM, and a 165Hz display. The lineup is now finally making its way stateside, and your chance to get in a pre-order has arrived.
WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features
WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
The redesigned Wear OS Play Store is a lot more colorful
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Google also made an appearance at the event and revealed that it would redesign the Wear OS Play Store and bring offline Maps navigation to the platform. Less than a month after the announcement, the big G has started rolling out the new Play Store design to Wear OS users.
Bosch’s Smart Kitchen Dock is a detachable Nest Hub in all but name
We all remember the rumors that Google was working on a detachable Nest Hub. At Google I/O earlier this year, the company then made clear that it was in fact working on a device in this category, although it is a proper Android tablet with a base rather than anything more outlandish. If you can’t wait for this device to be released sometime in 2023, or you just don’t like Google Assistant, Bosch’s latest smart home device might be for you. At IFA 2022, Bosch has introduced its Smart Kitchen Dock, which serves as a great standalone Alexa speaker that also is a dock for your existing tablet or phone.
Asus Zenfone 9 pre-orders are open, but it’s complicated to buy one
The Asus Zenfone 9 was revealed in July, but those in the US may have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. Asus opened pre-orders for the phone at the end of last week and it’s a remarkably complicated if not confusing situation to get your hands on one of these new phones. Fortunately, the bottom line is that you can reserve the phone and claim a bonus perk right now on Amazon.
Google patches pesky Android Auto problem preventing phones from pairing
For many drivers, Android Auto is an essential tool when you're out on the road. Maps, music, text message alerts — without Auto, you're basically driving without an always-connected co-pilot. Unfortunately, some users have experienced a taste of an Auto-less world over the last few weeks, as connection issues have plagued the service across multiple phones. With any luck, a pair of updates recently released might've solved these problems.
OnePlus rumored to launch one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phones
The OnePlus 10T debuted just one month ago with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and lightning-fast charging, but you know what also moves as fast as lightning? The company's smartphone release cycle. The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't just one of the best smartphones of 2022, it was also one of the first, launching in China back in January, before phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 were even announced. Now there's a chance that OnePlus may be interested in getting started even earlier for the 11 series, and a new rumor suggests it might be planning to launch a phone running some next-gen silicon before the year's out.
