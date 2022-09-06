ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California could raise minimum wage for fast-food workers to $22 an hour

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpgcW_0hkQ8s0L00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) — Fast food workers in California could see their wages going up to $22 an hour next year, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday.

Assembly Bill 257 creates a 10-member Fast Food Council, which will consist of an equal number of representatives from industry employers and workers and two state officials, who will set standards for wages, hours, and working conditions.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement reported by CBS News . “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”

The law, signed on Labor Day, will cap minimum wages for workers at fast food chains with more than 100 restaurants to $22 an hour.

California’s statewide minimum wage is $15.50.

The California Restaurant Association opposed the legislation , saying restaurants are still struggling with labor shortages and increased costs.

The National Restaurant Association warned that the law would lead to “similar legislation in states like New York, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and more,” a move championed by the Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry.

“This landmark bill will be the most important piece of labor law to pass in decades,” she said.

“Franchises can’t control pricing, hours of operation, or their suppliers,” said Brian Callaci, the chief economist at the Open Markets Institute, an anti-monopoly think tank, as reported by Vox . “All they can do is drive down labor costs, so the franchising model is really designed to put the interest of local employers and their workers at odds.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Economy#Labor Day#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Fast Food Council#Cbs News
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy