WWE

Fightful

WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29

Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
WWE
Fightful

More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More

Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Dolph Ziggler Reflects On His NXT Run, Says He Was Impressed By Mandy Rose And Toxic Attraction

Dolph Ziggler reflected on his time on NXT and noted that he was especially impressed with Mandy Rose. Ziggler had a substantial run on NXT earlier this year; he surprisingly appeared on the show in February and went on to win the NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock on March 8. Bron Breakker later beat him for the title on the April 4 episode of WWE Raw to end his reign.
WWE
Person
Meiko Satomura
Person
Mandy Rose
Fightful

WWE Stars React To CM Punk's AEW Scrum, Fight

CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
WWE
Fightful

Alan Angels On Potential Interest In WWE: I Don't Know If I'm Their Cup Of Tea Right Now

Alan Angels discusses a potential run in WWE. When Alan Angels left All Elite Wrestling earlier this summer, fans around the world of wrestling were buzzing with ideas of where the former Dark Order member could end up next. Since departing AEW, Angels has stuck mainly to the independent scene while also making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Strong.
WWE
Fightful

Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full

I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
WWE
Fightful

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Critically-Acclaimed RAW Talk Promo, What Changed His Mind About Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa talks about the freedom that he feels with aa microphone in-hand, his current health, and joining the main roster. After years on the WWE NXT roster, Tommaso Ciampa made the move to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38. While he was initially off to a rocky start, his career began to take an upswing shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE creative and with the new regime in charge, Ciampa has been able to maximize his abilities, especially his gift of gab, to best enhance the WWE Raw brand.
WWE
Fightful

Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center

A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Says Going To Another Company 'Crossed His Mind,' Explains Why He Returned To WWE

On August 22, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE when he made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw. Gargano took time off to be a father and a husband in December, finishing up his run with NXT before his contract expired and he became a free agent. During his free agency period, Gargano hinted at returning multiple times and trended on social media every time a promotion teased a surprise.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

