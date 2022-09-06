Read full article on original website
WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Nick Wayne: I Want To Do All There Is To Do In AEW, Including Wrestling Bryan Danielson And CM Punk
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
Dolph Ziggler Reflects On His NXT Run, Says He Was Impressed By Mandy Rose And Toxic Attraction
Dolph Ziggler reflected on his time on NXT and noted that he was especially impressed with Mandy Rose. Ziggler had a substantial run on NXT earlier this year; he surprisingly appeared on the show in February and went on to win the NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock on March 8. Bron Breakker later beat him for the title on the April 4 episode of WWE Raw to end his reign.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Over 2 Million Viewers For Episode On 9/9/22
The numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 10 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.217 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.227 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.207 million viewers. This week's numbers were up from last week's episode which scored...
WWE Stars React To CM Punk's AEW Scrum, Fight
CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
NJPW Viewership, Mick Foley Raising Money For Joe Doering, Sasha And Naomi Praise Bayley | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 10, 2022. - As reported by Wrestlenomics, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV on September 8 at 10 pm, was watched by 46,000 viewers on average, including about 8,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was the lowest viewership since late July.
New Black Adam Trailer Released, Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals PWI 500 Release Dates | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 9, 2022. - DC's Black Adam, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, put out a new trailer last night. You can see the new preview linked above. - PWI has released a new graphic detailing when the PWI 500 will come...
Alan Angels On Potential Interest In WWE: I Don't Know If I'm Their Cup Of Tea Right Now
Alan Angels discusses a potential run in WWE. When Alan Angels left All Elite Wrestling earlier this summer, fans around the world of wrestling were buzzing with ideas of where the former Dark Order member could end up next. Since departing AEW, Angels has stuck mainly to the independent scene while also making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Strong.
Steph De Lander Announces She's Be Out Of Action For A Couple Of Months Due To Surgery
Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta, is currently recovering from surgery. De Lander shared the news in a tweet on September 9. She noted that it was a "small" procedure, and she's okay, but she'll be out of action for the next few months. WWE released De Lander...
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full
I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10): Bobby Lashley Headlines
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 10 from World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def....
Tommaso Ciampa Talks Critically-Acclaimed RAW Talk Promo, What Changed His Mind About Main Roster
Tommaso Ciampa talks about the freedom that he feels with aa microphone in-hand, his current health, and joining the main roster. After years on the WWE NXT roster, Tommaso Ciampa made the move to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38. While he was initially off to a rocky start, his career began to take an upswing shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE creative and with the new regime in charge, Ciampa has been able to maximize his abilities, especially his gift of gab, to best enhance the WWE Raw brand.
Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center
A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE Released Flash Morgan Webster While Still Recovering From Injury
Flash Morgan Webster was released by WWE, and had re-signed a new deal just prior. However, Fightful has learned that Webster was actually still injured at the time of his WWE release. We've learned that Webster signed a NXT UK deal in 2018, but then upgraded to an NXT deal...
CM Punk-Elite Fight, Swerve In Our Glory-Acclaimed | Grapsody 9/10/22
The Grapsody team of Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here to talk one of the most insane wrestling weeks ever!
Claudio Castagnoli Names Female Star That He'd Like To See In The Blackpool Combat Club
Claudio Castagnoli wants a female in the Blackpool Combat Club. Since the inception of the Blackpool Combat Club, fans have been wondering if a female star will ever get the chance to join the group. Names that have been thrown around the wrestling community include stars like Jamie Hayter and Marina Shafir.
Johnny Gargano Says Going To Another Company 'Crossed His Mind,' Explains Why He Returned To WWE
On August 22, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE when he made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw. Gargano took time off to be a father and a husband in December, finishing up his run with NXT before his contract expired and he became a free agent. During his free agency period, Gargano hinted at returning multiple times and trended on social media every time a promotion teased a surprise.
Dax Harwood Refuses To Laugh At Genuinely Funny Meme, Possibly Unhappy? Probably Not!
Dax Harwood refuses to laugh at a meme that pokes fun at FTR's lack of a tag team title shot. Fans continue to point out that, while FTR remains the top-ranked team in AEW, they still haven't gotten a shot at the titles, despite the fact that they hold the gold in ROH, AAA, and NJPW.
Ronda Rousey 'Disciplined Internally' After Adam Pearce 'Airs Dirty Laundry Publicly'
On the September 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce announced that WWE had lifted the suspension of Ronda Rousey for her actions after officials at WWE SummerSlam. Pearce then stated that he didn't agree with WWE's decision and called Rousey the biggest bitch he's ever seen. Rousey responded by locking Pearce in an armbar.
