WWE

Fightful

Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes

The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
WWE
Fightful

Max Dupri Teases The Return Of LA Knight, Castagnoli Retains | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 9, 2022:. - In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Max Dupri teased the return of LA Knight. After the Maximum Male Models' loss on SmackDown, he told them that one has to go through the day to get to the night. Fightful Select recently reported that We've also learned there could be changes to Dupri in the near future.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Combat#Showbuzz Daily#Fenix
Fightful

Luke Hawx Appears In Season 5 Of Netflix's Cobra Kai

Luke Hawx reflects on appearing in one of the top Netflix series. Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and one of the episodes features veteran wrestler Luke Hawx. Hawx appears in the 6th episode end of the season, “Ouroboros.” Hawx reflected on his appearance on his Facebook page:
TV & VIDEOS
Fightful

WWE Stars React To CM Punk's AEW Scrum, Fight

CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Estimated Buys For AEW All Out 2022 On Cable

Reported early numbers for AEW All Out 2022 are in. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW All Out 2022 did an estimate buyrate of between 135,000 and 142,000 buys on US cable/satellite. Digital numbers are not included in this estimation. AEW All Out 2021 reportedly did 205,000...
WWE
Fightful

Alan Angels On Potential Interest In WWE: I Don't Know If I'm Their Cup Of Tea Right Now

Alan Angels discusses a potential run in WWE. When Alan Angels left All Elite Wrestling earlier this summer, fans around the world of wrestling were buzzing with ideas of where the former Dark Order member could end up next. Since departing AEW, Angels has stuck mainly to the independent scene while also making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Strong.
WWE
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Got Offer From Startup Wrestling Company

Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Dalton Castle Currently A Free Agent

Dalton Castle is free to go wherever he wants in the world of pro wrestling. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a major part of Ring of Honor when Tony purchased the promotion in March 2022. Since then, Dalton Castle has been a part of AEW and ROH events sporadically, most recently winning the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Boys at Death Before Dishonor 2022.
WWE
Fightful

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Critically-Acclaimed RAW Talk Promo, What Changed His Mind About Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa talks about the freedom that he feels with aa microphone in-hand, his current health, and joining the main roster. After years on the WWE NXT roster, Tommaso Ciampa made the move to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38. While he was initially off to a rocky start, his career began to take an upswing shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE creative and with the new regime in charge, Ciampa has been able to maximize his abilities, especially his gift of gab, to best enhance the WWE Raw brand.
WWE
Fightful

Tommaso Ciampa Recalls Pitching Cruiserweight Classic Match, Reflects On ROH Exit

Tommaso Ciampa recalls pitching his match with Johnny Gargano for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and looks back on his departure from Ring of Honor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been linked together since they entered WWE. While they have been a part of numerous NXT TakeOvers classics against one another, the first time the WWE Universe saw them going one-on-one with each other was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.
WWE
Fightful

Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full

I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Walks The Runway In Fashion Show For David Alan Clothing, Mojo Rawley And More Appear

Wardlow walks the runway and gives the people what they want. Wardlow is not just the monstrous AEW TNT Champion. He is also someone who can dress to the nines as he has shown on occasion on television and now, he was able to showcase that side of himself by walking the runway for David Alan Clothing during a celebrity fashion show on September 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The TNT Champion ended his walk by taking off his shirt much to the delight of the crowd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fightful

