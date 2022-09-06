Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Ga. deputy who shot motorcyclist mistook glove for gun, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after he shot a suspect who was holding a glove that he mistook for a gun, the sheriff has confirmed. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said one of their deputies pulled over a man riding on...
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville jails one person after Thursday burglaries
A Cornelia man remains jailed after his arrest Friday for several Clarkesville burglaries. Coty Shane Hardman allegedly entered a vehicle Thursday night at Aire Serv in Walls Complex, taking a cell phone, said Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Barrett said Hardman also allegedly entered a vehicle at the Clarkesville Post...
nowhabersham.com
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
nowhabersham.com
Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville
Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun
A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
accesswdun.com
Oakwood Police to resume overnight coverage
The Oakwood Police Department announced Friday morning that they plan to resume coverage of overnight service calls in the city beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The agency announced in June that the Hall County Sheriff's Office would temporarily answer calls within city limits from midnight to 6 a.m. due to staffing shortages. A press release from the agency said the change was intended to be temporary until the City of Oakwood could recruit and fill enough vacant positions.
nowhabersham.com
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting
A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
New helicopter search for woman who vanished after leaving metro Atlanta pub
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are using a helicopter to search for a woman who vanished after leaving a bar in Hapeville. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning.
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene
MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
fox5atlanta.com
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 3 suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at Winder smoke shop
WINDER, Ga. - Winder police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted for a smash and grab burglary at a local smoke shop. Officials say just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, the three suspects smashed through the glass front door of a local vape and smoke shop and targeted certain cabinets and items.
Comments / 0