Clarkesville jails one person after Thursday burglaries

A Cornelia man remains jailed after his arrest Friday for several Clarkesville burglaries. Coty Shane Hardman allegedly entered a vehicle Thursday night at Aire Serv in Walls Complex, taking a cell phone, said Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Barrett said Hardman also allegedly entered a vehicle at the Clarkesville Post...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank

The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CORNELIA, GA
Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville

Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun

A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
Oakwood Police to resume overnight coverage

The Oakwood Police Department announced Friday morning that they plan to resume coverage of overnight service calls in the city beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The agency announced in June that the Hall County Sheriff's Office would temporarily answer calls within city limits from midnight to 6 a.m. due to staffing shortages. A press release from the agency said the change was intended to be temporary until the City of Oakwood could recruit and fill enough vacant positions.
OAKWOOD, GA
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting

A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
ATHENS, GA
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
COBB COUNTY, GA
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

