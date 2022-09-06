Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Arenado is mired in a 6-for-34 (.176) slump, so he will get a day off after starting 14 straight games. Brendan Donovan will man the hot corner in Arenado's place.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Rocked by Jays
Arihara (1-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out one over three-plus innings. Interim manager Tony Beasley stuck with Arihara after a four-run first inning and five-run third inning before pulling the right-hander after three consecutive hits, including a two-run home run, to lead off the fourth frame. After the Rangers announced late August that Arihara was moving to the bullpen, Saturday's start was viewed as a one-time event, and the results confirm that.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not included in Sunday's lineup
Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network. Margot started the last 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash decided to give him a breather Sunday. Randy Arozarena will cover right field with Margot opening the game on the bench.
CBS Sports
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw
Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Alex Wood: Improving but still being evaluated
Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Gets breather Sunday
Vogelbach is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Vogelbach has not started against a left-hander since joining the Mets in late July, so it should come as no surprise that he will work as a reserve with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump for the Marlins. Mark Vientos will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Sunday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Rockies' German Marquez: Torched for nine in no-decision
Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled in...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets breather Sunday
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Goldschmidt racked up just eight hits and hit .186 over his last 12 games, so he will get a day off for the first time this month. Albert Pujols will start at first base Sunday for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Phillies' David Robertson: Another shaky outing
Robertson (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over one inning. Robertson surrendered the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Brian Anderson with nobody out in the ninth after the tying run scored on a fielding error. The righty has struggled in his last seven appearances, blowing two saves in three opportunities and turning in a 1-3 record with a 6.14 ERA during that span. The 37-year-old is the top choice at closer while Seranthony Dominguez is on the 15-day IL (triceps).
