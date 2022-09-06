Read full article on original website
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 home runs, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will be able to break Bonds’ record sometime in the future.
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game
We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via Andrew Mason)
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West
The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
Are there an abundant amount of chores to be done on your to-do list on Sunday? Not so fast my friend, for those can wait another day. After a long and grueling 220-something day of the offseason, the NFL is finally back. So, sit back, relax, and throw some dollar bills on an exciting Week […] The post NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of MLB.
Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury
The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Eagles
The Detroit Lions Week 1 action will pit them up against the up-and-coming Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2021 season, the Lions are hoping to improve during the 2022 season, but it will be tough to do so right out of the gate against a strong Eagles squad. With Sunday right around the corner, we will be making our Lions Week 1 predictions for their bout against the Eagles.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Southern California to face off with their division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in an opening-week thriller at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick. The Raiders went 10-7 in 2021, making the playoffs before falling...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins will conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has won the first two games of this...
2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction
The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Tyreek Hill: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins debut in Week 1 vs. Patriots
With a Miami Dolphins Week 1 game scheduled against the Patriots, many fans will dissect how Tyreek Hill fares in his debut for Miami. Hill was spectacular with the Kansas City Chiefs, but can he also be spectacular as one of the Dolphins’ main weapons this season? Ahead of this Dolphins-Patriots game, we’ll be making our Tyreek Hill Week 1 bold predictions.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans
New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL. The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Mariners player who must step up amid AL Wild Card race with Blue Jays, Rays
The Seattle Mariners have not reached the MLB postseason since 2001. Even if there were higher expectations entering this season, they struggled from the onset. The AL West race has not been close as the Houston Astros are en route to winning the division once again. However, the campaign went on a 180-degree turn for the Mariners when they won 14 straight contests in July.
