ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois shows union gains, report says

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvokI_0hkQ6arR00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The number of workers who are union members in Illinois and Chicago was up last year for the first time since 2017.

Data compiled by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute shows the state’s labor movement also had its most successful year of new organizing in the past decade.

The report notes that Illinois recorded a 60% success rate in 2021.

“The data shows clear links between union membership and better outcomes for workers, and we are seeing new organizing efforts in the workplace as well as a changing demographic composition of the unionized workforce,” said study co-author Frank Manzo IV.

The gains come as national union numbers are trending downward, but Illinois’ union membership is still below levels from a decade ago.

Illinois workers under 35 years old saw their overall unionization rate grow by as much as 23%, relative to 2018 levels. The unionization rate for women in Illinois has also grown over the last decade.

At the industry level, researchers found that public administration, construction, education, healthcare, and similar workers deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic remained the most heavily unionized both nationally and in Illinois.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/7/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease cases in the suburb of Burbank. While four cases have been linked to St. Albert the Great Church, the DPH environmental health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests have since detected the presence of legionella in the church’s water cooling tower, which is now shut down until legionella is no longer found.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Unionization#Union Movement#Healthcare#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
106.9 KROC

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy