Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
This Mid-Michigan Corn Maze Supports the Spartans and the Wolverines
Living in the state of Michigan, there are plenty of homes "divided". And if you don't know what that means, you probably aren't into football. And if that's the case, I'll explain it to you. MSU or U of M. The state of Michigan has two major schools when it...
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again
Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
Detroit Radio Icon + Broadcast School Founder Specs Howard Dead at 96
A radio broadcaster who has helped shape the lives of many TV and radio personalities across Michigan has passed away. Jerry Liebman - a.k.a. Specs Howard was 96 years old. Liebman's daughter Alisa Zee made the announcement on Saturday (9/3), saying that her father had "completed his journey here on Earth" earlier that day.
Forget An Autographed Baseball, You Can Now Own Ty Cobb’s Dentures
Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb played with the Detroit Tigers from 1905-1926. In 1909 he won the Triple Crown, the A.L. MVP in 1911, and was a 12x batting champion. Cobb averaged .366 and had 4,191 hits over his 24-season career. With those stats, Baseball collectors would love to...
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Prejudice in 2022: Black Woman Says Michigan Bank Refused to Cash Her Check After Casino Win
An African American woman says prejudice is alive and well in 2022. The 71-year-old claims she tried to cash a five-figure check at a Michigan bank but was turned down by three white bank employees. Longtime Detroit Public School Employee in Disbelief. Lizzie Pugh is a retired Detroit Public School...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
One of Detroit’s Most Famous Coney Islands Closed by Health Department
The doors were shut to one of Detroit's most iconic and famous coney island restaurants due to Health Department violations. Lafayette Cone Island, which opened in 1924 (disputed), received a cease and desist issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning according to WXYZ Detroit. “This morning we issued a...
2022 North American Auto Show Is Much Different Than Past Shows
It started as the Detroit Auto Show back in 1899, in 1989 it became the North American International Auto Show and it has changed exponentially over 123 years. I remember being a kid and my dad taking the family to the Detroit Auto Show. This was back when an old TV show called Adam-12 was a big deal. The show featured two officers Pete Mallow and Jim Reed played by Martin Milner and Kent McCord. As a kid, seeing those two guys up close was a much bigger deal than seeing a bunch of cars, but the cars were cool too.
5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint
Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
Grand Blanc Boy Making Miracles Happen One Glass of Lemonade at a Time
Miracles come in all shapes and sizes, and one young Grand Blanc student is making them happen one glass of lemonade at a time all to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital. Max Williams, a miracle himself, is back for a second year with Max's Lemonade Stand to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network programs at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint. Last year Max raised $1200, all virtually, and is hoping to make the same miracle happen again this year.
Free Outdoor Hiking Trail In Fenton – What You Need To Know
This beautiful outdoor walking and or hiking trail is one of Fenton's best-kept secrets (until now). Dauner Martin Nature Preserve in Fenton, Michigan is a 155-acre sanctuary offering wooded hiking trails and cross-country ski trails through pine groves on dirt (or snow) and boardwalk paths. Prepare to become one with nature as you will encounter rabbits, squirrels, birds, and even an occasional deer on your walk. As an added bonus, Dauner Martin is dog friendly too.
