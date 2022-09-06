ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#The Michigan Wolverines#C S Children S Hospital#Team Impact
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
YPSILANTI, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy