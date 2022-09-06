Read full article on original website
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play
Michigan could get back into the mix with several offensive recruits if the offense looks like it has tonight.
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
Fred Jackson and Mike Hart’s father-son relationship comes full circle at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Fred Jackson has roamed Schembechler Hall countless times during his Michigan football tenure, but on the Tuesday night before the Wolverines’ season opener against Colorado State, he didn’t know where to go. Eager to talk football after returning to the school where he won...
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 3 on Sep. 9
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 9, or Week 3 of the football season. Belleville 59, Livonia Churchill 8.
Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island
Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
