Sen. Rosen tests positive for COVID-19, will work remotely this week

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 5 days ago
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will work remotely this week as the Senate returns from its recess.

Rosen said in a release she is experiencing mild symptoms, having been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect herself against severe illness. She said she will isolate and work remotely in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rosen’s absence from the Capitol means a second lawmaker will not be present for any votes this week. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) announced on Monday that he will miss votes this week as the Senate reconvenes from its monthlong recess while he recovers from hip replacement surgery.

Senate Democrats are looking to pass a bill that would protect marriage equality on the federal level in the homestretch before the midterm elections.

The Hill

