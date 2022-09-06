NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.

MAINEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO