ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 21

Sam Smith
4d ago

If you voted for Obama or Biden you voted for lawlessness and defund the police so don't complain!

Reply
17
Rhonda Schjenken
4d ago

can't even go to a damn fair anymore 😒

Reply
14
John Gicurtis
4d ago

America has become the land of lawlessness

Reply(1)
12
Related
WFMJ.com

Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson

A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Georgia#Police Station#Law Enforcement#Canfield Fair Police
WFMJ.com

Additional charges filed against teens in Canfield Fair riot

One teen arrested at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3 is facing additional charges Friday, and 12 other juveniles have also been charged in the mass fight that involved 75 to 100 people, and the panic after shots were fired. A 14-year-old male that was arrested on a gun specification...
CANFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Trucker Charged with Rape of Minor After Three Year Investigation

NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.
MAINEVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru

Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
butlerradio.com

Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock

More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WFMJ.com

Man, teen accused of using counterfeit cash at Hubbard fast food restaurants

A man, as well as a 17-year-old boy are accused of purchasing fast food with fake money. Hubbard Police received complaints from multiple area restaurants including McDonald's, Chester's Fried Chicken and Dunkin Donuts, all located on North Main Street of suspects allegedly using fake 20 dollar bills to purchase food.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Trial set this month for Coolspring Twp. man accused of strangling wife

A man accused of strangling his newlywed wife at his mother’s Mercer County trailer last year is scheduled to go on trial later this month. Mercer County Common Pleas Presiden Court Judge Daniel Wallace has scheduled a September 19th trial for 45-year-old Eric George on charges of first-degree murder, strangulation, and aggravated assault.
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy