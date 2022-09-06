Read full article on original website
Sam Smith
4d ago
If you voted for Obama or Biden you voted for lawlessness and defund the police so don't complain!

Rhonda Schjenken
4d ago
can't even go to a damn fair anymore 😒

John Gicurtis
4d ago
America has become the land of lawlessness

WFMJ.com
Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson
A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.
WFMJ.com
Faces Lounge in Newton Falls cited for numerous gambling violations, four arrested
Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit conducted a raid at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls on Thursday, citing the bar for numerous gambling violations and arresting four suspects. The bar was hit with a total of 25 gambling violations and a 26th violation for giving away alcohol as a prize....
Police looking for suspects involved in $10K cigarette theft
Niles Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a cigarette theft from a truck Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Additional charges filed against teens in Canfield Fair riot
One teen arrested at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3 is facing additional charges Friday, and 12 other juveniles have also been charged in the mass fight that involved 75 to 100 people, and the panic after shots were fired. A 14-year-old male that was arrested on a gun specification...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Trucker Charged with Rape of Minor After Three Year Investigation
NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
Struthers police take man into custody on gun, felonious assault charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants related to a July 24 incident at a Perry Street home.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
WTOV 9
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
WFMJ.com
Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru
Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
butlerradio.com
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
Protestors react after no charges for Canton police officer
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
Crash involving motorcycles sends 1 to hospital
Crews took one person to the hospital following a crash involving two motorcycles in Lowellville.
WFMJ.com
Man, teen accused of using counterfeit cash at Hubbard fast food restaurants
A man, as well as a 17-year-old boy are accused of purchasing fast food with fake money. Hubbard Police received complaints from multiple area restaurants including McDonald's, Chester's Fried Chicken and Dunkin Donuts, all located on North Main Street of suspects allegedly using fake 20 dollar bills to purchase food.
WFMJ.com
Trial set this month for Coolspring Twp. man accused of strangling wife
A man accused of strangling his newlywed wife at his mother’s Mercer County trailer last year is scheduled to go on trial later this month. Mercer County Common Pleas Presiden Court Judge Daniel Wallace has scheduled a September 19th trial for 45-year-old Eric George on charges of first-degree murder, strangulation, and aggravated assault.
