East Rutherford, NJ

GOTCHA! K-9 Nabs Gun-Toting Ex-Con After NJSP Foot Chase From American Dream Into Meadows

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Sequan Watts Photo Credit: NJSP / BCJ

UPDATE: A gun-carrying ex-con chased by State Police from the American Dream mall into the meadows off the New Jersey Turnpike on Labor Day was captured with help on the ground and in the air.

A Lyndhurst police drone was in the air when a Bergen County sheriff's canine tracked down Sequan Watts, 25, of Brooklyn near the banks of the Hackensack River in East Rutherford around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, authorities said.

NJSP trooper responding to an 8:04 p.m. report of a patron using counterfeit cash at a retail store in the mall spotted Watts, who took off on foot, Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

Watts ran through the parking deck and headed toward the turnpike's Exit 16W ramp with the trooper in pursuit, Marchan said.

The gun was recovered and Watts was charged after his capture with weapons offenses -- including possessing a gun as a convicted felon -- along with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief and counterfeiting, records show.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

