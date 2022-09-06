HealthEquity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) _ HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.4 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $834 million to $844 million.

